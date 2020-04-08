Cygnet Law in Redcar is celebrating the success of two of its team, as they progress to the next stages of their legal careers with the support of the firm.

Legal clerk Rachael Wilson and legal assistant Rosina Hodges have both completed examinations that will allow them to further develop and take on new challenges or roles in the legal sector.

Rachael joined Cygnet Law in 2018, after studying at Teesside University and Leeds Beckett University. After passing her latest exams, she aims to qualify as a solicitor in late 2021.

Rosina has completed three CILEx (Chartered Legal Executives) exams since she began studying in March 2018 – practice of family law, client care skills and criminal litigation. She plans to commence her portfolio for the next 12 months then apply for a CILEx fellowship.

Rachael said: “The whole team at Cygnet Law have been incredibly supportive of my studies. I’m delighted to have passed this set of exams and to be working towards becoming a fully qualified solicitor. I can’t think of a better firm to be supporting me at this stage in my career.”

Rosina said: “The course required a lot of late nights and dedication, as I completed it while working full time and looking after my son. The team at Cygnet Law have been incredibly supportive, not only helping me with my studies, but also allowing me time to complete my work at home. It’s been an amazing experience.”

Peter Medd, managing director and solicitor at Cygnet Law, said: “At Cygnet Law, we are proud to invest in the training and development of our team members to help them progress as far as they wish to go in the legal profession.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything Rachael and Rosina have achieved in such a short space of time, and I’m in no doubt they will have countless more successes in the future.”