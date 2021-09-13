It’s been said that traveling is the key to true riches. The best way to learn is through experience. And experiencing new things is best done through traveling. Immersing yourself in various cultures will improve your understanding of both the world and yourself. Discovering wonders you’ve never even imagined is beneficial for your growth.

But no matter how exciting and tempting the allure of traveling can be, your safety should always come first. Thereare many dangers when traveling. From food poisoning and pickpockets to more serious threats like kidnappers and sex traffickers.And as scary as it seems, there are still simple ways to avoid all of them and enjoy the thrills of your escapades safely.

With that in mind, here are six simple tips to consider when planning for your trip to ensure your safety on your thrilling overseas adventures.

DO YOUR HOMEWORK

Knowledge is power, and when you’re in a land far away from your comfort zone, information becomes the key to your survival. Researching for even the tiniest detail will help you in more ways than you can imagine. To optimize your itinerary planning, considering these three factors is a must.

Know what tourists say about the places you’ll visit.

Before booking any hotels and villas, checking the feedback and comments from other customers who have been there is important. Every location would look good on paper, but their online pictures are just that, pictures. Maximize the use of social media by checking what other tourists have to say and, if possible, send a private message to those who are open for conversations. This can also benefit your budget since joining travel-centered online communities can give you access to budget hacks that could help you plan your trip’s expenses more efficiently.

Know the prices of every service and product you might pay for.

One of the most common ways tourists get scammed is through cab fares and tours. Taxi drivers near most scenic spots usually ask for higher fares than what’s normal for locals. Some people are just waiting to take advantage of foreigners who seem lost by cornering them to touring offers that are extreme for the wallet. Whether for products like food and vices or services like transportation and activities, make sure you do your research beforehand. Knowing the local rates for everything you might consume will not only help you save money but will also help you avoid appearing like a target for those with ill plans.

Always get a second opinion.

Not every local is out to get you. There will always be those who are hospitable and helpful. But to be safe, asking the same questions to multiple people is better. Start by getting friendly with the concierge and caretakers of where you’re staying and ask other tourists you meet on the way as well. In the end, there’s nothing to lose and a lot to gain. One simple piece of advice might help you avoid a lot of hassle.

Plan for emergencies.

Hopefully, you won’t need it, but just in case you might, knowing the nearest hospitals and clinics in case of urgent medical care can save your life.

Saving local emergency hotlines is also necessary, especially during times when you can’t help but panic. Having professionals that can help will alleviate both physical and mental dangers.

SPEND MONEY ON SAFETY AIDS

Being frugal is important when traveling. But not when it comes to your well-being. Investing in your security is always worth your penny. From buying first-aid kits to getting travel insurance, safety expenses should not be avoided.

Secure power banks and Wi-Fi hotspots.

Keep your phone charged at all times, and make sure you have the means to contact people. You’ll never when you’ll need it, but it would be best if you have it when the time comes.

Buy portable water filters and travel utensils.

One of the most common traveling health hazards is food poisoning. Even if you buy mineral water all trip long, there’s still a chance of drinking contaminated drinks or ingesting undesirable particles. Having water filters and your own utensils might not guarantee your safety a hundred percent, but at least it lessens the chance of you getting too sick to enjoy the trip.

MOST IMPORTANTLY, being aware of your surroundings is crucial once you get there.

Don’t trade away your safety for snaps and Instagram stories. Taking photos is an essential part of traveling these days but make sure to not put yourself in danger just for a few likes. You should also avoid getting too wasted. All is fun and well until you’re too drunk to keep yourself safe. And lastly, always make sure your GPS is turned on.

There is nothing wrong with letting loose. You went on a trip to enjoy yourself and relax. Just make sure you do it safely so you can do it again.