Teesside-based Everflow Group, which owns utilities software company, Everflow Tech, and business water retailer, Everflow Water, has launched ‘the Everflow Academy’, an onboarding programme which will provide opportunities for the region’s young people currently facing unemployment due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Having launched the utilities software company in 2019, the Everflow Group has grown from 48 employees to 71 employees, with Everflow Tech taking on multiple office spaces within Middlesbrough’s Boho buildings.

The Everflow Academy aims to provide opportunities to those who have the drive yet not the experience, and in the process, identify future leaders for the organisation as the group continues to expand.

The academy will place entry-level candidates on a programme through which they will receive a wealth of support from managers and will have the opportunity to work across various departments from Customer Service and Operations to Sales and Marketing. After 12 or 18 months, the candidate will be placed within a full-time role or kept on as a temp until a suitable role becomes available.

The Everflow Group’s Head of Talent, Leeanne Hedley, says: “When I started as Head of Talent earlier this year, I realised how great the Everflow Group is as an employer, not only does it treat its staff really well, it’s fast-growing, meaning there’s so much opportunity for development. I’ve had lots of young people enquire about roles so we came up with the concept of the Everflow Academy to provide enthusiastic candidates with a route into the organisation.”

The Everflow Group’s CEO, Josh Gill, says: “When I started Everflow, I wanted to create a workplace people were excited to come to on a Monday. We’ve worked really hard on our culture and it’s been worth it as our employee Net Promoter Score is +73 – I knew people appeared to be really happy here but didn’t expect such an exceptional score! Going forward we’re putting further resource into our employees. We want to hire people who fit with the team and our values, and we want to give them all the support and training we can to ensure they are happy and successful working for the Group.”

Find out more about the Everflow Academy here: https://www.everflowgroup.co.uk/the-everflow-academy