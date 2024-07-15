Twist and Pulse are set to join the cast of Tyne Theatre & Opera House Christmas Panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs!

The Tyne Theatre & Opera House, renowned for its spectacular pantomimes, is thrilled to announce that Twist and Pulse, winners of Britain’s Got Talent – The Champions, will join the cast of this year’s Christmas panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This family favourite will run from 6th December 2024 to 5th January 2025.

From the same team behind previous hits Peter Pan, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, Tyne Theatre & Opera House has once again partnered with Enchanted Entertainment to bring the world’s best-known and most-loved pantomime to the North East.

Twist and Pulse, known offstage as Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, will bring their extraordinary talent and infectious energy to the roles of the Wicked Queen’s Henchmen. The duo rose to fame as runners-up on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and recently claimed victory as ‘CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS’ in Britain’s Got Talent – The Champions. Their captivating performances and charming personalities have won the hearts of audiences across the globe.

A show bursting with great songs, fantastic dance routines, and plenty of laughter, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a tremendous treat for all the family. You won’t want to miss it.

HEIGH HO… HEIGH HO… IT’S OFF TO PANTO WE GO!

About Twist and Pulse:

Born and bred in South London, Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy met at the renowned Brit School of Performing Arts. Their alter egos, Twist (Ash) and Pulse (Glen), have made them role models for young people across the UK. Their journey has been a whirlwind of success, including performances worldwide and roles as celebrity judges on China’s biggest street dance TV show. They have also been recognised for their choreography, winning the ‘BEST Choreography’ award at the Great British Pantomime Awards in 2018.

Their brand continues to ascend, with numerous highlights such as being Olympic torch relay bearers, ambassadors for The Diana Award, and achieving a Guinness World Record. With over 80 million YouTube views, their online success has led to collaborations with major brands, including Samsung, Cadburys, Warner Bros, and more.

Show Details:

Title: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Dates: 6th December 2024 – 5th January 2025

Location: Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the Tyne Theatre & Opera House box office or online at www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk