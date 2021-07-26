The streaming site Twitch has risen sharply in popularity over the last couple of years, now boasting over 7 million creators and 30 million daily visitors worldwide.
The live streaming platform for gamers not only allows users to potentially gain millions of views to their content – but also millions of pounds in the bank!
With so much money to be earned from streaming games, a new report by Ebuyer has revealed the Twitch Rich List 2021.
Twitch Rich List 2021
Topping the Twitch Rich List 2021 is RanbooLive. Known for streaming Minecraft, the Twitch celebrity is now earning a staggering $1,406,960.28 (£999,293.54) per year.
Coming in a close second place is American Twitch streamer AdinRoss. Known for streaming Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K, the Twitch superstar is now earning $726,032 (£515,664) per year from the platform.
The top 20 Twitch streamers featuring in this years Twitch rich list can be seen below:
|Rank
|Username
|Current Active Subs
|Subs paying Tier 1 ($4.99 monthly)
|Subs paying Tier 2 ($9.99 monthly)
|Subs paying Tier 3 ($24.99 monthly)
|Amount earnt per year
|1
|RanbooLive
|79,155
|45,717
|317
|128
| $1,406,960
(£999,294)
|2
|AdinRoss
|61,833
|23,786
|144
|35
| $726,032
(£515,664)
|3
|xQcOW
|81,254
|22,629
|164
|107
| $703,386
(£499,580)
|4
|NICKMERCS
|56,720
|18,471
|420
|235
| $613,432
(£435,690)
|5
|Amouranth
|21,858
|16,641
|39
|68
| $510,765
(£362,771)
|6
|Sykkuno
|22,324
|13,592
|456
|221
| $467,414
(£331,981)
|7
|PaymoneyWubby
|20,270
|14,057
|176
|125
| $450,159
(£319,725)
|8
|AuronPlay
|29,254
|13,441
|150
|44
| $418,012
(£296,893)
|9
|Pestily
|24,052
|12,513
|204
|161
| $411,007
(£291,918)
|10
|summit1g
|35,715
|12,951
|158
|89
| $410,568
(£291,606)
|11
|HasanAbi
|43,320
|12,550
|113
|87
| $395,565
(£280,950)
|12
|CriticalRole
|28,347
|12,694
|130
|33
| $392,799
(£278,985)
|13
|moistcr1tikal
|20,995
|11,929
|319
|101
| $391,419
(£278,005)
|14
|LVNDMARK
|20,992
|11,152
|243
|197
| $377,994
(£268,471)
|15
|MOONMOON
|22,326
|9,553
|155
|276
| $336,691
(£239,135)
|16
|TimTheTatman
|20,415
|9,868
|121
|53
| $310,647
(£220,637)
|17
|TommyInnit
|19,679
|9,907
|71
|23
| $304,320
(£216,143)
|18
|juansguarnizo
|18,022
|8,158
|33
|11
| $247,878
(£176,055)
|19
|Trainwreckstv
|16,567
|7,931
|15
|22
| $241,652
(£171,633)
|20
|Mizkif
|18,084
|7,818
|36
|32
| $241,025
(£171,189)
Full information can be seen at: https://www.ebuyer.com/twitchrichlist