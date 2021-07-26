The streaming site Twitch has risen sharply in popularity over the last couple of years, now boasting over 7 million creators and 30 million daily visitors worldwide.

The live streaming platform for gamers not only allows users to potentially gain millions of views to their content – but also millions of pounds in the bank!

With so much money to be earned from streaming games, a new report by Ebuyer has revealed the Twitch Rich List 2021.

Twitch Rich List 2021

Topping the Twitch Rich List 2021 is RanbooLive. Known for streaming Minecraft, the Twitch celebrity is now earning a staggering $1,406,960.28 (£999,293.54) per year.

Coming in a close second place is American Twitch streamer AdinRoss. Known for streaming Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K, the Twitch superstar is now earning $726,032 (£515,664) per year from the platform.

The top 20 Twitch streamers featuring in this years Twitch rich list can be seen below:

Rank Username Current Active Subs Subs paying Tier 1 ($4.99 monthly) Subs paying Tier 2 ($9.99 monthly) Subs paying Tier 3 ($24.99 monthly) Amount earnt per year 1 RanbooLive 79,155 45,717 317 128 $1,406,960 (£999,294) 2 AdinRoss 61,833 23,786 144 35 $726,032 (£515,664) 3 xQcOW 81,254 22,629 164 107 $703,386 (£499,580) 4 NICKMERCS 56,720 18,471 420 235 $613,432 (£435,690) 5 Amouranth 21,858 16,641 39 68 $510,765 (£362,771) 6 Sykkuno 22,324 13,592 456 221 $467,414 (£331,981) 7 PaymoneyWubby 20,270 14,057 176 125 $450,159 (£319,725) 8 AuronPlay 29,254 13,441 150 44 $418,012 (£296,893) 9 Pestily 24,052 12,513 204 161 $411,007 (£291,918) 10 summit1g 35,715 12,951 158 89 $410,568 (£291,606) 11 HasanAbi 43,320 12,550 113 87 $395,565 (£280,950) 12 CriticalRole 28,347 12,694 130 33 $392,799 (£278,985) 13 moistcr1tikal 20,995 11,929 319 101 $391,419 (£278,005) 14 LVNDMARK 20,992 11,152 243 197 $377,994 (£268,471) 15 MOONMOON 22,326 9,553 155 276 $336,691 (£239,135) 16 TimTheTatman 20,415 9,868 121 53 $310,647 (£220,637) 17 TommyInnit 19,679 9,907 71 23 $304,320 (£216,143) 18 juansguarnizo 18,022 8,158 33 11 $247,878 (£176,055) 19 Trainwreckstv 16,567 7,931 15 22 $241,652 (£171,633) 20 Mizkif 18,084 7,818 36 32 $241,025 (£171,189)

Full information can be seen at: https://www.ebuyer.com/twitchrichlist