North East-headquartered managed IT service provider razorblue has developed a software platform for Acculabs Diagnostics which enabled the company to increase its efficiency and capacity to meet demand, supporting testing for the NHS, government and businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Having worked with razorblue for over five years, Acculabs Diagnostics utilised the company’s managed IT as well as specialist software services. Bespoke software projects were completed to integrate specialist testing equipment and administrative systems.

Managing Director of razorblue software, Jonathan Anderson said: “We knew that this was a critical and time-sensitive project. The company handles vast volumes of extremely sensitive data and there was absolutely no room for error.

“We have worked closely with Chris and the team for years and understood their needs and expectations. Ensuring we implemented a reliable and secure system with an easy-to-use interface was paramount to the success of this project.

“I’m proud to be working alongside Acculabs Diagnostics, the company is doing a fantastic job to supply tests not only in the local area, but to nationwide centres.”

The new software has eliminated paperwork and manual administration. It is laboratory management-specific, linking data such as what the sample itself is and where it has come from, to the results following testing. The result has been repeatable, reliable testing at a time where it has been needed more than ever.

Acculabs Diagnostics has upped capacity to thousands of swabs a day and taken on new staff to provide round-the-clock testing, all of which is possible following the implementation of the software.

Chris Gordon, CEO of Acculabs Diagnostics said: “razorblue has been a crucial partner in our journey to successfully provide COVID-19 testing at a nationwide level.

“Having worked closely with the team for a number of years, we were confident that their skills and expertise meant we could scale up efficiently whilst providing reliable results and minimising human input.

“It is thanks to these systems that we are able to step up capacity and provide testing for workforces in the industry, retail, and commercial sectors as a means of safeguarding staff and their businesses.”

The 30-year-old laboratory was hailed by Public Health England as providing a “great service at the time of national need”, following playing an important part in the national effort at the beginning of the pandemic after most of its instruments were handed over to the government.

Previous projects that razorblue has completed for the company include bespoke software solutions that provided Acculabs with the platform and systems to conduct sexual health testing.

As business owners focus on business revival, razorblue’s software division is growing to support this demand. Recently recruiting senior industry experts to help improve business profitability and efficiency through digital transformation.

The firm has also expanded its reach into Scotland, opening an office in Edinburgh, bringing the total number of offices to seven including; Wynyard, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London, following investing more than £600,000 in its new head office in Catterick earlier last year.

