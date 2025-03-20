UK Energy Supplier Reveals: The energy-saving myths that are actually costing you more

With energy prices remaining a major concern for UK households, many homeowners are turning to popular energy-saving tips to cut their bills. But what if some of the most commonly shared advice is actually wasting your money instead of saving it?

A leading UK energy supplier Solar Panel Funding has revealed that many so-called energy-saving tricks are outdated, misleading, or just plain wrong—and could be costing you more in the long run.

Here are the biggest energy-saving myths that might be increasing your bills rather than reducing them.

Myth 1: Leaving the heating on low all day is cheaper than turning it on and off

Many believe that keeping the heating on at a low, constant temperature saves more energy than turning it on only when needed.

The truth: Only heat your home when necessary. Heating an empty house wastes energy, no matter the temperature. Instead, use a timer or a smart thermostat to control heating efficiently.

Myth 2: Turning appliances off stops them using power

Most people assume that simply switching off electrical devices is enough to stop energy use.

The truth: Devices on standby mode can still drain power. This is known as “phantom load”—costing the average UK household up to £65 per year. The biggest culprits? TVs, gaming consoles, microwaves, and chargers.

Fix it: Unplug devices completely or invest in smart power strips that cut power when appliances aren’t in use.

Myth 3: Washing dishes by hand uses less energy than a dishwasher

Many believe that handwashing is more eco-friendly than running a dishwasher.

The truth: A modern, energy-efficient dishwasher uses far less water and energy than handwashing—especially if you only run it when full. Handwashing under a running tap can use 9 times more water than a standard dishwasher cycle.

Myth 4: Electric heaters are an efficient way to warm up a room

When it gets cold, people often turn to plug-in electric heaters to avoid using central heating.

The truth: Electric heaters consume huge amounts of energy. Running a 2kW electric heater for just five hours a day could cost around £80 per month. Gas central heating is still cheaper in most cases.

Fix it: Seal drafts, use radiator reflectors, and insulate properly instead of relying on energy-guzzling electric heaters.

Myth 5: LED bulbs aren’t worth the switch from halogen bulbs

Some homeowners believe LED bulbs don’t make a noticeable difference to energy savings.

The truth: LED bulbs use up to 90% less energy than halogen bulbs and last 10–20 times longer. Switching an entire home to LEDs could save £100+ per year.

Myth 6: Boiling extra water and saving it keeps the kettle running efficiently

Many believe that boiling more water than needed and keeping it warm saves energy.

The truth: Overfilling your kettle wastes electricity. Boiling only what you need can save households £30 a year.

Myth 7: Setting the thermostat higher will heat your home faster

When it’s cold, some people crank up the thermostat to maximum to heat their homes quicker.

The truth: Your boiler heats at the same rate no matter the thermostat setting. Turning it up higher just makes it stay on longer, using more energy.

Fix it: Set your thermostat to a steady, comfortable temperature (usually 18–21°C) and use thermostatic radiator valves for better control.

How to actually reduce your energy bill

“A lot of energy-saving advice has been passed down for years, but technology and home efficiency have changed. To truly cut your bills, focus on real fixes—like smart heating controls, LED lighting, and eliminating standby power. Small changes can make a big difference when done correctly.”

Key takeaways to save money today:

Use a programmable thermostat instead of leaving heating on low all day.

Unplug devices fully or use smart power strips to cut phantom energy use.

Run your dishwasher when full—it saves more water and energy than handwashing.

Avoid electric heaters—use insulation and draft-proofing instead.

Switch to LED bulbs—they cut lighting costs by 90%.

Only boil what you need in the kettle.

Set your thermostat wisely—higher settings don’t heat your home faster.

With energy prices still a major concern for UK households, cutting through the myths and focusing on real energy-saving strategies could lead to big savings this year.