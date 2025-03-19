FELIZ CUMPLEANOS TO MOTEL MEXICANA

A MUCH-loved Newcastle bar and restaurant will be celebrating its first birthday this weekend (22 March) with the opportunity for visitors to get a sneak peak of the new menu.

Motel Mexicana opened its doors at Mosley Street, Newcastle a year ago and, since then, has become the go-to venue for entertainment, drinks and its authentic Latin cuisine.

And ahead of the launch of its new food and cocktail menus in early April, visitors this Saturday will be able to sample the new offerings – for free.

The venue will also be unveiling its brand new Motel Mexicana Food Truck at Feastopia, a huge street food festival with live music, DJs, eating challenges and cook-off competition which is running at Times Square on Friday 21 March to Sunday 23 March.

The truck will be showcasing the food Motel Mexicana has become renowned for and will then be out and about at other festivals and events in the city and beyond.

Since launching last year following a £500,000 refurbishment, Motel Mexicana has gone from strength to strength.

Co-owner, Aidan Savage, said “We’re very excited to have people come along this weekend and get a preview of what our new menus are going to be like, ahead of them being officially available on the 5 April.”