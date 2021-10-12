Vale of Mowbray, the UK’s number one pork pie brand, has awarded its PR and content marketing contract to Northallerton-based marketing and PR agency, Peachy Digital.

Established in 1795 as the Vale of Mowbray brewery, Vale of Mowbray now bakes over 1.5 million pies per week. This vast operation will now be represented by Peachy Digital, whose expertise in food and beverages (spearheaded by Managing Director Lizzie Selby) is evidenced in the addition of the pie maker to their extensive portfolio.

The company also works with Lancashire-based Singleton & Co cheesemakers, rapidly growing managed IT service provider razorblue, and the UK’s only distributor of Pal hygiene workwear, Caswells.

Vale of Mowbray’s Marketing Manager, Jason Crowe, said: “We are delighted to work with Peachy Digital, considering the company’s extensive knowledge of our industry. The content that the team is creating for us documents an exciting time for Vale of Mowbray, as we transition to a four-day working week in support of our 200-strong staff.”

In response to the growing list of clients that Vale of Mowbray joins, Peachy Digital also welcomes two new employees, Account Executive Lindsay Fletcher, and Content Marketing Executive Chloe Turner.

Lizzie Selby, managing director at Peachy Digital said: “It is incredibly rewarding to watch the business grow, especially in response to our reputation as specialists in food and drink PR. Vale of Mowbray has been a household brand for me my entire life, so to be part of helping the company’s continued success is a real honour.”

Before her current role with Peachy Digital, Lindsay’s diverse marketing experience ranged from the poultry industry to a popular tourist attraction and a timber merchant. As Account Executive, she creates a huge array of social media content, blogs and press releases and her work has already earned glowing testimonials from several Peachy Digital clients.

Chloe initially joined Peachy Digital as a placement student in 2020, during the final year of her English BA at the University of York. After graduating with first class honours in 2021, she joins the team as Content Marketing Executive. Chloe is responsible for researching and writing specialised blog content for clients in a range of industries, and enjoys a hybrid role between the Peachy Digital office and home as she also completes her MA in Poetry and Poetics at the University of York, made possible by the flexibility and encouragement that Peachy Digital has offered.