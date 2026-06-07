University partners with new creative hub founded by acclaimed director Craig Conway

The next generation of creative talent is set to benefit from a partnership between the University of Sunderland and a new innovative independent studio founded by north-east actor, producer and director Craig Conway.

The partnership with The Runway Rooms centres on developing creative, industry-focused opportunities to boost the University’s Film and Media Production students’ employability in screen industries.

As well as placement, shadowing and internship opportunities across production development, creative management, technical roles and enterprise, students will have an opportunity to develop and deliver co-production projects, including student-led or jointly produced short films, series concepts, promotional materials and professional-standard industry content.

There will also be guest lectures, masterclasses, workshops, skills training and embedded industry projects.

The Runway Rooms is a north-east based independent studio redefining how creative work is developed, produced and owned. It supports creators from concept through to production and distribution while ensuring they retain meaningful ownership of their intellectual property (IP).

Craig, who founded The Runway Rooms alongside Ammar Mirza CBE, recently appointed High Sheriff of Tyne and Wear, said: “The most exciting part of the partnership with the University is having a home not just for regional but national and international practitioners coming into our region and then having a base where we can support new talent and the opportunity to develop IP from this region, retained and held in this region.”

Lee Hall, Head of School of Media and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland, said: “Our agreement with The Runway Rooms is all about creating innovative ways for students to boost their employability in the screen industries.

“With Craig and his team, our lecturers are looking to bring even more industry expertise into our courses and ensure students get invaluable experience and industry credits.

“We have a shared commitment to identifying regional talent and helping them break into film, TV and content jobs – which require a mix of practical skills, critical thinking and hands-on experience.”

Hear more about the partnership from Craig and the University of Sunderland here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfM8emqR_bA

For more information or to sign up to The Runway Rooms network, visit: https://www.issairview.com/runway-rooms