University hosts exclusive Swindled gig ahead of Big Weekend

The University of Sunderland has hosted an exclusive gig by north-east indie pop five-piece Swindled ahead of the band’s Big Weekend performance.

Brothers Jonny Swindle (lead singer) and Will Swindle (lead guitarist/vocals), Alex Winn (guitar), Thomas Hall (bass) and Felix Walls (drums) – will perform on the BBC Introducing Stage on Saturday 23 May.

The annual music festival will take place in Sunderland’s Herrington Country Park from 22 to 24 May and will be headlined by Zara Larsson, Fat Boy Slim and Olivia Dean.

Today (Thursday 21 May) the band performed at the University’s David Puttnam Media Centre, St Peter’s Campus, to an audience of school and college students, including Whitley Bay High School and Darlington’s Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form, as part of an event to inspire the next generation of creative talent.

Drummer Felix, 20, from Sunderland, who is studying the Modern Music Industries degree at the University, said: “This is a big week for us and ahead of the Big Weekend it’s an honour to take part in this special event at the University of Sunderland.

“The University has been a big part of my life and it’s always amazing to give something back.

“It feels like a full circle moment for all the boys growing up around the park and having fond memories of the Big Weekend. To get the opportunity to perform on a national stage so early in our journey feels amazing and we are all incredibly up for it.”

As well as having front row access, students got to observe how Swindled’s performance was recorded live from the University’s TV studio.

They also had the opportunity to interview the band with guidance from BBC local radio host and journalist, and Sunderland graduate, Emma Millen.

Emma, who is also presenting BBC Radio 1’s Friday Early Breakfast show throughout May, said: “It’s always fabulous to come back to the University of Sunderland.

“What makes it even more special for me is hopefully being able to inspire the next generation of music lovers and journalists.”

After the gig, students enjoyed a tour of the University’s media facilities before heading into the city centre to the Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME), where they learned how bands and artists can gain exposure through mainstream media outlets.

This session was delivered by Dan Donnelly, who has performed with Celtic Social Club, The Wonder Stuff, and The Levellers, and who established NAME alongside Barry Hyde of The Futureheads.

The University’s Modern Music Industries degree is delivered by NAME and is based at Birdland Studios above The Peacock pub and The Fire Station.

Lee Hall, Head of School of Media and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland, said: “There is so much creative and cultural activity in the city, and the Big Weekend just adds to the buzz.

“Creative Industries are not just there to entertain – they provide amazing roles for our graduates on stage, backstage and in thousands of related roles.

“We hope all our guests had a great time on campus and go away inspired to use their creative talents in their careers.”

Find more information on studying BA (Hons) Modern Music Industries at the University of Sunderland, here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/ba-hons-modern-music-industries?option=8abe3078-27fe-4800-af90-6aaef0d9f427

For Journalism, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/ba-hons-journalism?option=8e910666-308d-4090-8f93-e420304044eb

You can follow Swindled on their Instagram.