University of Sunderland rises 14 places in Complete University Guide 2027

The University of Sunderland is celebrating a significant climb in the latest university league tables, rising 14 places to 69th in the UK. The new ranking, published in the Complete University Guide 2027, marks a notable rise on last year’s position of 83rd, and continues the University’s upward trajectory in national performance tables. The overall increase – the highest among the north-east’s universities – builds on several years of consistent progress, reinforcing the University’s growing reputation as a place where students can thrive, succeed and achieve their ambitions. This latest result reflects Sunderland’s ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality student experience, with league tables based on a range of measures including teaching quality, student satisfaction, research, and graduate outcomes. Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “While league tables only provide a snapshot of the University’s activities, we are pleased that our position in the Complete University Guide 2027 reflects our continuing progress as an institution. “Moving up 14 places is evidence of the University’s ability to grow and strengthen, locally, nationally and internationally, even during these turbulent times for the higher education sector.” The University climbed 13 places to achieve second in the UK for Childhood and Youth Studies. It has also climbed 23 places to rank ninth for Social Work. It is seventh in the UK in Counselling, Psychotherapy and Occupational Therapy. The new Guide ranks the best universities in the UK overall and in 74 subject areas. It includes 130 institutions. See the full league table here. It comes as the University also celebrates achieving ‘Five-Star Overall’ status in the latest QS Star rankings. The rankings are a university rating system that evaluates institutions on dozens of indicators across at least eight key categories, including Teaching, Employability, Research, and Facilities. Institutions receive a score of one to five stars overall, as well as star ratings in individual categories. The University achieved five-star status in Teaching, Employability, Facilities, Good Governance, Environmental Impact, Global Engagement, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Business Management Studies. The University continues to invest in its facilities, programmes and student support, ensuring it meets the needs of a rapidly changing world and prepares graduates with the skills employers value.