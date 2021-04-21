Technology and styling upgrades for Volvo’s ever-popular mid-size SUV

New front and rear design treatments, new colours and new alloy wheel designs

Ground-breaking Android-powered infotainment system provides built-in Google apps and services

Features include navigation with Google Maps, voice recognition with Google Assistant and access to the Google Play Store for in-car apps

Upgraded 12.3-inch driver information display and introduction of over-the-air software updates

Safety features now include rear auto brake to help avoid reversing scrapes and updated Pilot Assist, now with emergency stop assist function

Fully electrified range with three plug-in hybrid and four mild-hybrid powertrain options, with front and all-wheel drive

On sale in the UK now, with first customer deliveries expected in June

Volvo has strengthened the appeal of its XC60 with a range of upgrades designed to make the mid-size SUV even smarter. A past winner of the World Car of the Year title, and Volvo’s global best-seller, the XC60 benefits from an updated appearance and the introduction of ground-breaking connectivity, safety and driver-assistance technologies.

The model’s eye-catching Scandinavian design has been refined with a new-look front grille, new lower front bumper and air intakes, and a refresh of the lower rear bumper. The exhaust pipes are also now hidden, as part of Volvo’s wider design changes that showcase the company’s continued journey to all-out electrification. Completing the visual updates are new alloy wheel designs and new paint colours – Platinum Grey, Silver Dawn and Thunder Grey.

Connectivity is key for today’s customers and Volvo is taking on-board technology to a new level with the introduction of its industry-first Android-powered infotainment system to the XC60. Designed to seamlessly blend into your digital lifestyle, the new system gives quick and easy access to Google services and apps, including Google Maps for navigation, Google Assistant for voice recognition and the Google Play Store for installing a wide range of apps for in-car use. The package includes the required data for four years, while convenient over-the-air software updates are also now possible.

Wireless smartphone integration is now provided as standard via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Across the range, wireless device charging is also a standard feature, together with four USB ports so multiple devices can be connected at once. In addition, the XC60 gains an upgraded 12.3-inch driver information display with improved graphics to present key performance and car status information.

There is more technology-based innovation to safeguard against collisions: a rear auto-brake function automatically engages if a collision risk is detected when reversing, dramatically cutting the chance of a parking scrape; and the optional Pilot Assist driver-assistance system has gained more sophisticated accident-avoidance capability with the addition of an emergency stop assist function.

The updated XC60 exemplifies Volvo’s leading position on electrification, being a fully electrified model range. The powertrain choices are three Recharge plug-in hybrids and four mild-hybrids (two B5 and one B6 petrols, and a B4 diesel), with power outputs from 197hp to 405hp. All versions are all-wheel drive except for the B5, which is available in front- or all-wheel-drive form.

Steve Beattie, Volvo Car UK’s Head of Sales, said: “The XC60 has always been incredibly popular with Volvo buyers, and this updated version, with its distinctive new look and fantastic infotainment system with Google built in, is sure to be even more appealing.”

The upgraded XC60 is on sale in the UK now, with the first customer deliveries expected in June. On-the-road prices start at £41,745 for the 250hp B5 Momentum front-wheel-drive version. Details of PCP and PCH finance offers, and availability through Care by Volvo, Volvo’s convenient subscription service, will be announced shortly.

For more information on the updated XC60, and to use the online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.co.uk