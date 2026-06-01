Verdant Parks continues commitment to neuro-inclusive travel with launch of UK-first predictability pack

The Daisy Caravan at Riverside, Wooler

LEADING Scotland and North East holiday park operator, Verdant Parks, has committed to helping families with neurodiverse children reduce the stress and unexpected surprises of travelling, with the pilot of its UK-first Predictability Pack at its Riverside Holiday Park in Wooler.

The operator worked with special educational needs and disabilities experts (SEND) to create the brand-new Predictability Pack for the Northumberland holiday park which is designed to help families with neurodiverse children plan ahead and understand what to expect during their stay. The pack features visual, step-by-step guides of everything from the journey and arrival on-park to the check-in process, Daisy Caravan amenities and neurodivergent-friendly guides to all its park facilities.

The Predictability Pack is available to download in advance, as well as copies being available on arrival on the park. The pack also includes full details of the quiet zones around Riverside Holiday Park and details of the busier times at its new bar and restaurant, The Canny Owl, plus its on-site play area and swimming pool, so families can reduce uncertainty and sensory triggers, plan their trip in full and be confident knowing that Verdant Parks has everything covered.

The Predictability Pack is part of Verdant Parks’ commitment this year to revolutionising the travel experience for neurodiverse holidaymakers of all ages, which started with the launch of the UK’s first purpose-built neuro-divergent friendly Daisy Caravan which is now available to book at their Riverside Holiday Park. Designed by Verdant Parks, Sunseeker Holiday Homes and My Safe Place Southern, the Daisy Caravan offers a safe and secure environment for neurodiverse guests and their families to relax, unwind and enjoy quality time together.

Verdant Parks employees have also undergone a training programme to understand the needs of neurodivergent people and their families, recognise signs of distress and respond with empathy, making Riverside the perfect destination for a relaxing holiday.

Verdant Parks hopes to roll out the bespoke Predictability Pack at its other 10 holiday parks in the future, ensuring that all its sites are accessible and provide families with the peace of mind they need for a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Jonathan Alcock, CMO of Verdant Parks, said: “At Verdant Parks, we feel passionately that the outdoors plays a powerful role in creating more inclusive holiday experiences for families. Holiday parks can provide the perfect place for neurodiverse children to explore and engage at their own pace and rhythm in the great outdoors without overstimulation, while making great memories as a family that last a lifetime.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce our new Predictability Pack at Riverside Holiday Park as this our flagship park for inclusive travel. We already offer a wide range of accessible and wheelchair friendly accommodation across our parks, but our neuro-divergent friendly Daisy Caravan and Predictability Pack are truly gamechangers, allow us to go that one step further to champion neuro-inclusive travel. We’ve invested a lot of time to ensure that the Predictability Pack is a useful guide for families and that it can really enhance the holiday park experience to help families plan ahead with confidence to feel at ease.

“Our long-term goal is to drive more neuro-inclusive and accessible travel across our full portfolio of 11 parks, so our focus is very much on the success of our new Daisy Caravan to help fulfil guests needs and pave the way for all parks and bolster our accessible accommodation across all our locations.”

Karen Mason, Director at My Safe Place Southern who worked with Verdant Parks on the Predictability Pack, said: “Predictability is incredibly important for many neurodivergent guests because uncertainty can quickly become overwhelming. The Predictability Pack was created to provide clear information, reduce anxiety, and help guests feel prepared and confident before they even arrive. By making experiences easier to understand and navigate, we can create a more inclusive environment where every family has the opportunity to fully relax and enjoy their stay at Riverside Holiday Park.”