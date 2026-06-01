40% OF BRITS SHIFTING SUMMER HOLIDAY DATES TO WATCH THE WORLD CUP IN THE UK

It’s exactly one month until the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca – and UK football fans are already moving their usual summer holiday dates so they’re free to watch the games in the UK with their friends.

New research from InsureandGo reveals that despite the geo-political tensions, 68% of UK adults are still planning a holiday abroad this summer – but the World Cup is shaping when people plan to go away. Nationally, 40% of survey respondents told InsureandGo they would be moving their usual summer holiday dates – with 19% of respondents saying they will holiday abroad earlier than usual this summer in order to be back in the UK for the world cup matches starting. In contrast, 21% of adults said they will be pushing back their usual summer holiday dates to later in the summer, after the World Cup is over.

Almost one in five respondents (19%) intend to enjoy the world cup matches abroad whilst having a holiday in the sun – with Spain emerging at the top choice holiday destination that promised a great party atmosphere to follow the World Cup matches (21%).

Top 10 overseas countries people would like to go visit to enjoy the party atmosphere of watching the FIFA World Cup matches this summer

 Country Percentage UK region where this country was the top choice Spain 21% Yorkshire / Humber (27%) USA 16% Northern Ireland (21%) Brazil 15% London (22%) Italy 13% North East (19%) Portugal 12% London (19%) France 11% London (16%) Mexico 10% South East (14%) Germany 9% North West (12%) Canada 8% North West (10%) Japan 8% South West (11%)

· Around the UK, people in the North West (24%) and London (23%) were most likely to be drawn to watching the World Cup matches abroad, in countries that they regarded to have a good party atmosphere.

· People living in the South East (44%) and East (44%) were most likely to change their usual summer holiday dates to be clear to watch the games at home with family and friends.

· People living in the North East are most likely to be having an early holiday abroad in May or early June so they could be home for the World Cup starting on 11 June. In contrast, people from the South East are most likely to push back this year’s summer holiday to August, when the World Cup is over.

Garry Nelson, former professional footballer and Head of Corporate Affairs for InsureandGo comments: “The World Cup promises to give a lot of people a real boost this summer – a time for positivity as the games bring people and communities together. Our new data suggests the World Cup will give a much needed boost to the travel industry, after widespread concern over the impact of the Gulf War on travel confidence.

Despite the tensions in the world, two in three adults want to have their summer holiday abroad this year. Many are moving plans so they can enjoy the games at home, whether at an outdoor screening, down the pub with friends or at home with family. And for those heading off abroad to enjoy the party atmosphere, we encourage everyone to remember the importance of having travel insurance. At InsureandGo we offer a wide range of options and we make it easy for people to get the cover that’s right for them so they can go without the doubt.”