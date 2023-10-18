Vietnam Airlines Named Five Star Global Airline by APEX

Vietnam Airlines, the flag carrier of Vietnam, has been rated a Five-Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Vietnam Airlines was honoured at the APEX and International Flight Services Association awards ceremony on 20 September in Long Beach, California. Vietnam Airlines was one of only 20 global airlines that were honoured with a five-star rating.

The APEX Five-Star Airline Award and Four-Star Airline Award are based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organising app. For the 2024 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Five-Star Airline Award and Four-Star Airline Award are independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines said: “To be named a Five-Star Global Airline is an honour, reflecting the outstanding efforts of Vietnam Airlines in seamlessly and reliably delivering world-class service, safety and comfort to our passengers. We are very proud to have met APEX’s strict standards and are committed to continuing to provide dedicated, thoughtful , and professional service to passengers globally.”

“At the crossroads where tradition meets innovation, Vietnam Airlines has emerged as an exemplar, securing their esteemed status as a 2024 Five Star Global Airline,” APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader announced with admiration. “Having had the honour of engaging with Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha at a SkyTeam event earlier this year, I was afforded a firsthand insight into the airline’s visionary trajectory. Their commitment to celebrating Vietnamese heritage, while seamlessly integrating cutting-edge advancements in passenger experience, is truly commendable. From their intuitive inflight entertainment to their warm, attentive service that captures the essence of Vietnamese hospitality, they have crafted a passenger experience that is authentic. I am deeply proud of Vietnam Airlines’ remarkable advancements and extend my heartfelt congratulations to their entire team for this well-deserved recognition.”

In its quest for excellence, Vietnam Airlines continues to take great strides in further enhancing seamless customer travel experiences both on the ground and inflight. It is the first airline in Vietnam to implement mobile check-in, along with existing services including online and kiosk check-in. Moreover, the Meet and Greet service offers exceptional benefits to passengers who need special assistance at the airport.

Highlights from the Vietnam Airlines inflight experience can be seen across various service aspects. Vietnam Airlines boasts one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Asia with aircrafts like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A350-900 XWB, and Airbus A321neo. Seat comfort is enhanced compared to previous generations of aircraft, with more spacious legroom and luggage compartments. The distance between rows is also reasonably designed so passengers can move around easily.

Onboard the Vietnam Airlines’ Boeing 787 and A350 aircrafts, flatbed seats are offered in Business Class while Economy Class customers have access to personal IFE with rich entertainment content via PressReader, FPT Play, LotuStar, and power supply facilities.

Vietnamese cultural touchpoints are also greatly embedded in the products and services. The airline has put its Vietnamese roots and background at the very core of the brand in terms of image, hospitality, inspiration, and innovation, delivering a relaxing and professional flying experience whether travelling for business or pleasure. The airline’s commitment to promoting the richness of Vietnamese culture to foreign travellers can be seen in its expanded inflight menu, along with distinctive seasonal fruit such as lychee and longan, and the latest addition of six types of Vietnamese coffee. As the national airline, Vietnam Airlines is proud to promote the fascinating destinations and culture of Vietnam through a series of promotional inflight videos.

In addition to its Five Star rating with APEX, Vietnam Airlines is also a Four Star airline through SkyTrax, an international air transport rating organisation. Vietnam Airlines was also recently named a top 10 international airline according to an annual study from Bounce, a luggage storage company, which scored the airline as the best among 62 airlines with its percentage of cancelled flights at just 0.02%. Dedicated to providing an excellent and safe passenger experience, Vietnam Airlines also recently hosted the World Safety and Operations Conference organised by the International Air Transport Association.