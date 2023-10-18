Ifuru Island Maldives Officially Opens

24 September 2023: The Maldives’ most well-kept surprise opening, Ifuru Island Maldives, celebrated its official opening on 23 September 2023 with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the owners, the resort’s All-Star team and the very excited first official guests.

A lush natural island boasting a 1km long stretch of white sandy beach with spectacular sunset views, the Ifuru Island concept brings unique and engaging experiences for guests seeking social connections and everything the Maldives has to offer in one place.

‘Island Vibe Boss’, Rochelle Kilgariff, commented: “Surprise! We’re absolutely thrilled to celebrate the resort’s opening and start sharing the fun and magic experiences of our island with guests. We are all-beach, all-sunset and all-inclusive, and everything we do is about creating a playful and social atmosphere for all – from being home to the Maldives’ first ever permanent skydive dropzone to our Xanadu spa, extensive dining offerings and exceptional experiences.”

Located in the stunning Raa Atoll, this luxury premium all-inclusive resort offers 147 elegant beach suites and villas, including those with direct beach access and personal pools. Designed as a series of ‘Retreats’ and ‘Villages’, accommodation is arranged in small coteries that seamlessly balance sociability and seclusion, making Ifuru Island an ideal destination for multigenerational escapes and celebratory gatherings.

Six restaurants and four bars create a culinary journey for guests to indulge in the resort’s 24-hour, premium all-inclusive, dine-around experience and savour carefully crafted fusions of local Maldivian ingredients and international flavours.

Committed to creating ever-lasting, magical memories, Ifuru Island offers a wealth of experiences and activities to suit every guest. From skydiving over the Indian Ocean, diving with sharks and surfing the waves, to Xanadu Spa treatments, dolphin watching, island hopping, cultural immersions and extensive sports facilities – both on-land and on the waves.

Younger guests are kept entertained too as they let their imaginations soar and immerse themselves in the wonders of the Maldives at the Coconut Kids Club and Little Explorers Club.

To make the most of its private airport and elevate exhilarating activities even further, Ifuru Island has collaborated with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny to create the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving dropzone.

Rochelle Kilgariff, continues, “We’re truly committed to infusing magic into every moment of a guest’s stay with us. By transcending expectations, elevating the beauty of the island and delivering warm hospitality always, we want to create an infinite range of possibilities for guests to discover their own perfect escape, even the perfect wedding day as a gift from us. ”

Ifuru Island Maldives is offering 50 percent off stays until 23 December 2023*. Sunset Sky Suites, inclusive of the Exclusively Yours all-inclusive 24-hour meal plan, are from USD 539 (approx. GBP 432 and inclusive of 50 percent saving), based on two people sharing.

For reservations or more information on Ifuru Island Maldives, please call +960 6582 800, email surprise@ifuruisland.com or visit www.ifuruisland.com.