Vistry supporting Growing in Harmony

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed tenure homes, has been ‘bedding in’ to support a community food growing project.

Vistry North East worked with a Community Interest Company, In Harmony Food Revolution (IHFR), on their Growing in Harmony project, in Kirkleatham.

With support from its contractors, Tees Valley Exteriors and HMH Civils, Vistry provided materials and time to repair and rebuild old raised growing beds in a disused and neglected sensory garden – located alongside the project’s main food growing areas.

Soil within these beds – and on the larger, open growing areas – was also turned and broken down, enabling these areas to be prepared for the growing of more food.

IHFR is dedicated to preventing food waste and provides education around food, nutrition and the growing and cooking of healthy food.

From its Growing in Harmony site, the organisation works with local people and focuses on growing organic fruit and vegetables. This enables volunteers, attendees and visitors to experience an array of physical, emotional and health and wellbeing benefits – especially now, in the newly re-invigorated sensory garden.

The produce grown is sold at an affordable level to local people through a vegetable box scheme, that promotes buying seasonal, locally grown organic food. Some of the volunteers take veg home and there are small beds that can be used by trainees to hone their newly learned skills.

Alongside this work, educational opportunities to learn more about horticulture, woodworking, sustainability and small animal care are also on offer to local people.

Francis Owens, director and volunteer with IHFR, said: “Growing in Harmony offers people an opportunity to experience a true sense of community in a nurturing, therapeutic and healing natural environment.

“We are always looking for ways to partner with local businesses that are interested in supporting the great work we do here, and the resources, time and effort Vistry North East has put in has been a huge help.

“It has enabled us to create a community space in the sensory garden. As it develops, with additional work we hope, a Friends group will take over running it. For more information or to get involved in our activities, please search for ‘In Harmony Food Revolution’ online and visit our website.”

Vistry North East has almost completed works on the highly successful Kirkleatham Green development nearby. Construction on a neighbouring scheme, named Foxrush Walk, began in June this year.

Peter Gallagher, contracts manager, Vistry North East said: “This is a fantastic initiative and when the opportunity to help arose, we – and our contractors Tees Valley Exteriors and HMH Civils who I’d like to express my gratitude to – were delighted to be able to provide some time, equipment and materials to get the job done.

“As a business, we are always looking to partner with causes that make a real difference in the communities in which we build. The benefits of getting outside, moving and eating healthily – and produce grown locally – are well known and we’re happy to have played a small part in helping IHFR champion them.”

Vistry Group is the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed tenure homes. A young and dynamic business with a Partnerships-led approach – delivered through the Countryside Partnerships brand – the Group is delivering thousands of homes every year for the affordable and private marketplaces. The Group also encompasses a portfolio of retail brands, including Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.

Vistry North East is currently active on 15 construction sites around the North East and is working with six housing associations and seven local authorities.

*Picture caption: (L-R) Peter Gallagher, contracts manager, Vistry North East; Francis Owens, director and volunteer with IHFR and Louise Rose, youth support worker, with Redcar and Cleveland College, which has students attend the scheme throughout the year.