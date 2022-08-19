Vive La France: UK Pinot Noir drinkers go more ‘old world’ the more they spend
- Vivino’s data shows that UK wine drinkers stick to France the more they spend on a good Pinot Noir
- In the under £40 category, the 10 most popular Pinot Noirs amongst UK drinkers (most scanned) with at least a 4.0 Vivino-Star Rating range in price from ~£10 to ~£35 and come from the US (x3), France (x5) and New Zealand (x2)
- The most popular (most scanned) Pinot Noir with 4.0 or more Vivino Stars amongst UK wine drinkers is the 4.0 Vivino Star-rated Bread & Butter Pinot Noir 2019 from Napa Valley, California at an average price of £15
- In the over £40 category however, the 10 most popular Pinot Noirs with 4 Vivino Stars and above come from just two countries – France and the US – with nine coming from France
- The most popular (most scanned) Pinot Noir amongst UK drinkers in the over £40 category is the 4.0 Vivino Star-rated Louis Jadot Beaune Premier Cru 2014 with an average price of £45
- Pinot Noir comes in a range of styles, and price points so it can be intimidating to know where to start. With Vivino’s community of 60 million wine drinkers behind you, you don’t need to tackle the task on your own this International Pinot Noir Day. The Vivino community’s chooses the below wines most often when looking for a good Pinot to enjoy:
- 10 most popular Pinot Noirs in the UK under £40 with 4+ Vivino Stars:
- US: 2019 Bread & Butter Pinot Noir – Avg. Price: £15 – 4.0 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2019 Cave des Vins de Sancerre Les Marennes Sancerre Pinot Noir – Avg. Price: £15 – 4.1 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2019 Louis Raynald Châteauneuf-du-Pape – Avg. Price: £12 – 4.1 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2018 Joseph Drouhin Chorey-Les-Beaune – Avg. Price: £20 – 4.1 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2020 Alphonse Mellot La Moussière Sancerre Rouge – Avg. Price: £35 – 4.3 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- New Zealand: 2020 Nanny Goat Queensberry Single Vineyard Pinot Noir – Avg. Price: £19 – 4.2 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- US: N.V. Meiomi Pinot Noir – Avg. Price: £16 – 4.1 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- US: 2019 Edna Valley Vineyard Pinot Noir – Avg. Price: £14 – 4.0 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- New Zealand: 2019 Mt Difficulty Bannockburn Pinot Noir – Avg. Price: £29 – 4.2 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2020 Rare Vineyards Pinot Noir – Avg. Price: £10 – 4.1 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- 10 most popular Pinot Noirs in the UK over £40:
- France: 2014 Louis Jadot Beaune Premier Cru – Avg. Price: £45 – 4.0 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2018 Joseph Drouhin Côte de Beaune – Avg. Price: £60 – 4.2 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2017 Louis Latour Domaine Latour Aloxe-Corton – Avg. Price: £62 – 4.2 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- US: 2018 Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir Isabelle – Avg. Price: £56 – 4.4 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2017 Joseph Drouhin Gevrey-Chambertin – Avg. Price: £57 – 4.2 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2019 Robert Sirugue Vosne-Romanée – Avg. Price: £51 – 4.2 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2018 Domaine du Pavillon Aloxe-Corton 1er Cru ‘Clos des Maréchaudes’ (Monopole) – Avg. Price: £50 – 4.4 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2016 Bouchard Père & Fils Nuits-Saint-Georges – Avg. Price: £42 – 4.2 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2018 Domaine Faiveley Nuits-Saint-Georges – Avg. Price: £40 – 4.2 / 5 Vivino Star Rating
- France: 2015 Vallet Frères Gevrey-Chambertin – Avg. Price: £41 – 4.2 / 5 Vivino Star Rating