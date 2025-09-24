Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles commends Britain’s Fittest Farmers 2025

‘Britain’s Fittest Farmer’ finale sees four category winners crowned

Annual fitness contest sparks conversations on the wellbeing of the nation’s farmers

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sponsors annual challenge, with this year’s final held at Jeremy Clarkson’s The Farmer’s Dog in Chipping Norton

Milton Keynes, UK, 23 September, 2025 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is helping to shine a light on farmers’ physical and mental wellbeing, at the annual Farmers Weekly ‘Britain’s Fittest Farmer’ 2025 competition.

This year, the contest concluded at The Farmer’s Dog, Chipping Norton – owned by Jeremy Clarkson – as competitors battled through several rounds of challenging events.

For the first time, this included the ‘Amarok pull’, as well as a demanding assault course designed to test competitors’ power, speed and mental endurance.

Judged by last year’s under 40s category winner, arable farmer William Arden, this year’s winners were crowned:

Emily Meakin in the women under 40 category;

Ben Squibb in the men under 40 category;

Anne Grindal in the women over 40 category;

Richard Storr in the men over 40 category.

Established by the agricultural publication, Farmers Weekly in 2018, the annual contest celebrates the nation’s farming community, promoting fitness and mental wellbeing.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has been a key sponsor of the event for three years, helping to encourage health and wellbeing in the farming community. The brand also continues to champion and support the vital work that farmers do everyday, by supplying vehicles designed to meet the demands of rural life.

Laura Bignall, Brand and Performance Marketing Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We’re immensely proud to sponsor such a great event, which celebrates strength, resilience and community, while helping to bring into focus the importance of physical and mental wellbeing, especially for those working in an industry as demanding as farming.”

Attendees also had the chance to check out the Volkswagen Amarok, while at the event. The pick-up truck facilitates work and recreational requirements, both on and off-road, with a robust design that features advanced driver safety technology and 3.5-tonne towing capacity.

More information on the new Amarok can be found here: https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/new-vehicles/new-amarok.html