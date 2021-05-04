Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles simplifies Service Plan offering

Vehicle age-based plans start from just £22.50 per month for vans under a year old*

Under one year plan includes oil change, vehicle inspection and pollen filter replacement

Tailored plan for vans over a year includes interim service, full service and MoT

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has simplified its Service Plans for the entire lineup including Caddy, Transporter Crafter, and California, with a new age-based offer starting from just £22.50 per month.

The new Service Plan structure ensures van owners can easily select the most suitable offer for their vehicle and businesses. All plans come with the guarantee of comprehensive checks and expert care from Volkswagen Trained Technicians, and the use of Volkswagen Genuine Parts with a two-year warranty.

Planning ahead also offers the chance to save money, with the two-year fixed Service Plans proving cheaper than pay as you go, and providing protection against inflation.

The new Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Service Plans are split into two options, depending on the age of vehicle. Prices are standard across the model lineup.

For those with a vehicle under one year old, customers can spread the cost of the first two annual services for £22.50 per month, or pay £540 upfront*. This service includes as standard an engine oil change, brake check, vehicle inspection, road test, vehicle software and diagnostic check, and pollen filter replacement.

For owners with vehicles over one year old, the plan for the next two services, including a full MOT, is priced from £23.80 per month, or £571.20 upfront**, including a 10 per cent discount when purchased before May 31.

The service includes a complete vehicle check from wipers to brakes, suspensions to tyres, and drive belts to gearbox. Steering, airbags, exhaust system, and coolant levels are also included along with replacement air and pollen filters.

Tom Macintyre, Brand Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services, said: “Selecting the right Service Plan is easier than ever. We offer the same pricing across our diverse model range, meaning the only question for customers, is ‘how old is your vehicle?’. This simplification is all part of our Working With You promise, which is aimed at reducing the stress and burden of vehicle ownership to allow customers to focus on their businesses.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Service Plans, please visit: Pay Monthly Service Plans | VW Vans (volkswagen-vans.co.uk)