Match replaces SE in Polo range with value boost and extra equipment

Tinted windows, new alloy wheels and fog lights included in new trim

Polo is second best-seller for Volkswagen in the UK, after Golf

Milton Keynes – The Volkswagen Polo has been invigorated with the addition of a Match trim level, adding a host of extra equipment over the award-winning Polo SE which it replaces, with only a minor revision in price.



Replacing the second-tier SE trim in the Polo range, Match adds 15-inch ‘Seyene’ alloy wheels, front fog lights, rear tinted-windows, and front and rear parking sensors – equipment which, if specified as options on the Polo SE, would cost £980.

As per the outgoing SE, the Polo Match gets three engine and gearbox configurations – all 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol units. The 80 PS EVO engine is available with a five-speed manual, while the 95 PS turbocharged unit can be combined with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission. Low running costs are promised by both engines, with WLTP-certified CO 2 emissions of 125 – 139 g/km, while fuel economy on the combined WLTP cycle ranges from 42.8 to 51.4 mpg.

The Polo Match starts at £16,465 RRP OTR for the 80 PS variant, which represents a £785 value boost over the outgoing SE version given the generous amount of standard equipment and small price rise of £200.

The additional equipment on the Match bolsters the already plentiful package offered in the outgoing SE trim level, with standard-fit items including Car-Net App Connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.0-inch Composition Media infotainment system and lumbar adjustment for the front seats.

Volkswagen’s supermini enjoyed a bumper year for awards in 2019, kicking off the year with the title of ‘Small Car of the Year’ from What Car? and going on to collect many more including: Company Car Today’s ‘Supermini of the Year’ prize, ‘Safe Car of the Year’ at the First Car Awards and ‘Small Car of the Year’ from the UK Car of the Year panel. It then repeated its success at the 2020 What Car? Awards, with another ‘Best Small Car’ title.

Lisa Hartley, Polo Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Polo is a stand-out model in its segment, with multiple accolades praising its talents, including its recent trophy from the What Car? Awards – the second time in two years that the Polo has triumphed in this category. This new Match trim replaces SE with a considerable bundle of additional equipment, and makes the Polo even better value for money.

“The Polo goes from strength to strength, so giving customers extra and improving a celebrated all-rounder in this way should only bring more good news for our second best-seller in the UK.”

Engine and gearbox Fuel economy (MPG, WLTP combined min-max) CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) CO 2 (g/km, NEDC) Price (RRP OTR1) 1.0 80 PS 5-spd manual 48.7 – 51.4 125 106 £16,465 1.0 TSI 95 PS 5-spd manual 47.1 – 50.4 127 105 £17,180 1.0 TSI 95 PS 7-spd DSG 42.8 – 46.3 139 108 £18,530