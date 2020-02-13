2019’s fastest growing recruitment companies in the UK have been announced – Solutions Recruitment has been named the fastest growing multi-sector recruitment business in the UK in the Recruiter FAST 50 list 2019.

The annual Recruiter FAST 50, prepared by Clearwater International, ranks the fastest-growing, privately-owned recruitment companies in the UK. With almost 40,000 recruitment agencies in the UK, featuring on this list is a real coup, not only to illustrate their standing against national competitors, but to celebrate the efforts of all involved in driving business growth.

Multi-sector agencies are strongly represented with a total of eight companies featuring in this year’s list. Topping them all is Solutions Recruitment, part of the Talent 84 family of recruitment brands.

With offices across the UK and internationally, the Talent 84 family comprises: Solutions Recruitment, EPG, AE Partners, Ship2shore and SEAO Talent Partners. A proud team of collaborative recruitment specialists, providing staffing solutions to enable success and growth for clients and candidates alike.

The substantial growth of the Talent 84 family stems from a targeted approach to client and candidate support via people-centric recruitment strategies and a commitment to investing in people, both internally and externally to the business.

Officially classed as a multi-sector agency, Talent 84 has sector specialist teams of consultants, each with a distinct area of expertise. In this way, clients can be assured that their needs are met through a thorough understanding of their industry and an in-depth knowledge of upcoming trends, all underpinned by outstanding support and service.

Recruiter reports that, despite ongoing economic and political uncertainty, the UK labour market has proven robust, with low levels of unemployment and record levels of employment coupled with modest wage growth.

2019 has seen a high demand for talent, but a real shortage of skilled labour. With certain disciplines experiencing acute shortages, this has in turn created a fiercely competitive recruitment market. Highly tuned into market trends and conditions, the Talent 84 team works closely with clients to understand their specific needs – this combined with a wealth of experience and connections ensures custom staffing solutions aid future growth and success.

Michael Grayson, CEO at Talent 84, said: “As a family of recruitment specialists this win is such an important accolade for us. It shows how much can be achieved when everyone is striving for the same goals and is fully supported to succeed.

“This is an achievement for the whole Talent 84 family and testament to the outstanding work of all members of our teams across the UK as well as the commitment our clients and candidates have shown, fuelling our growth further.”

Michael adds: “Our strategic focus across 2019 has contributed to our collective achievement and engaging openly and enthusiastically with all stakeholders has motivated and mobilised success.

“People are at the heart of our business and we focus all of our energy on ensuring those working with us, be they clients or candidates, feel confident and inspired.”

The new decade provides exciting opportunities for further growth and achievements from the ambitious Talent 84 team.