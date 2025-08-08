Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice: 1990s special edition reimagined for the 21st century

Limited- and special-edition design developed with luxury sports fashion brand BOGNER

Newcomer pays tribute to 1990s cult classic Golf Mk2 Fire and Ice

Sporty highlights include exclusive ultra-violet paintwork, geometric F+I pattern on the C pillar and a unique two-tone interior

On sale in the UK from 7 August 2025 priced £48,360 (OTR RRP including VAT)

Milton Keynes – Passion, performance and panache come together in perfect harmony for a special- and limited-edition Volkswagen: the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice. But you’ll need to be as nippy as the car itself to get your hands on one, because production is limited to just 1,990 units worldwide.

Volkswagen developed the newcomer’s eye-catching design in collaboration with BOGNER, the Munich-based sports fashion brand known for its luxury and high-tech ski wear. It pays tribute to the 1990s Golf Mk2 Fire and Ice, which has since achieved cult status among Volkswagen fans. A show car version was unveiled at the ID. Meeting in Locarno, Switzerland, last year. Now it is going into production and, in tribute to the original model’s debut year, only 1,990 units of the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice will be built.

The striking ultra-violet metallic paint was developed especially for this unique model and is a similar hue to its legendary Golf forerunner. With a geometric F+I pattern on the C-pillar, plus numerous details in the interior, the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice honours its predecessor and transfers the original design idea into the all-electric modern age.

Other highlights include 20-inch Locarno alloy wheels with diamond-turned surface, red roof strips in anodised paint, puddle lights in the door mirrors – representing fire on the passenger side and ice on the driver’s side – and the original Fire & Ice logo from the 1990s on the roof spoiler. Volkswagen’s latest-generation LED tail lights are tinted exclusively for this model, while GTX lettering on the tailgate and wheel trims provide exterior finishing touches.

‘Firey’ Flame red and ‘cool’ Floxal blue touches continue the hot and cold theme on the inside, while sports seats with built-in head restraints are inspired by BOGNER FIRE+ICE collections; they are quilted in the style of down jackets and feature the hint of a zip and the FIRE+ICE logo in the centre. The steering wheel, instrument panel, door trims and floor mats are also customised with coloured stitching and logos.

Performance-wise, the Fire & Ice model boasts the same credentials as its ID.3 GTX Performance counterpart. It is available with a 326 PS (240 kW) motor that generates maximum torque of 545 Nm – enough to propel the car from standstill to 62 mph in just 5.7 seconds and achieve an electronically limited top speed of 124 mph (where permitted). The GTX-specific chassis set-up, which is equipped with uprated stabilisers and sport DCC adaptive chassis control, is also tuned to the drive system’s high performance. Electricity is supplied by a 79 kWh (net) lithium-ion battery, which can be topped up at DC fast-charging stations with up to 185 kW – enough to take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in about 26 minutes. The combined WLTP range is 367 miles.

Daniel Hiendlmeier, Managing Director and Chief Brand Officer of BOGNER, said: “The revival of the cooperation between Volkswagen and BOGNER FIRE+ICE after more than 30 years, and the realisation of a series production model, is a major milestone for us. What started as a show car has become a market-ready vehicle that will excite both fans of the iconic Golf Mk2 Fire and Ice and a new generation. It is a strong statement for the relevance of connecting fashion and mobility.”

Martin Sander, Member of the Volkswagen Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, said: “The response to last year’s show car was overwhelming. Many Volkswagen fans expressed a strong desire to see this car enter series production, and we were only too happy to make that wish a reality. The ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice demonstrates the emotive appeal of our premium sports model, while also carrying a piece of Volkswagen history into the electric future.”

The ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice can be ordered at any Volkswagen Retailer from Thursday 7 August, priced £48,360 (on-the-road recommended retail price including VAT).