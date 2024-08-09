Volvo Car UK introduces new Black Edition models and welcomes back V60 and V90 estates

New Black Edition versions of fully electric EC40 crossover and EX40 SUV, and mild-hybrid petrol XC40

Monochrome exterior styling with Onyx Black paint, 20-inch high-gloss black alloy wheels, and black grille and badging

All-wheel-drive EC40 and EX40 Black Edition cars get new 442hp Twin Motor Performance powertrain

Back by popular demand – the V60 and V90 estates

Volvo Car UK is adding a stylish monochrome look to its model range this summer with the introduction of Black Edition versions of its fully electric EC40 crossover and EX40 SUV, and petrol XC40 SUV. The new season also heralds the return of the V60 and V90 estate cars to the line-up to meet renewed customer demand.

The new Black Editions

The Black Edition models stand out with all-black exterior styling, including Onyx Black paintwork, black high-gloss front grille, Volvo emblem and tailgate badging, plus 20-inch five-spoke high-gloss black alloy wheels. The package is available with two equipment grades, Plus and Ultra, with on-the-road prices from £40,720.

There are two powertrain choices for the EC40 and EX40 Black Edition models: in addition to the rear-wheel-drive 252hp Single Motor Extended Range, there is a new all-wheel-drive Twin Motor Performance version. This delivers 442hp (up from 408hp in other all-wheel-drive EC40s and EX40s) and a remapped accelerator response. It also comes with a Performance drive mode to help the driver enjoy the extra power to the full.

The XC40 Black Edition is offered with the B3 and B4 mild-hybrid petrol powertrains, offering 163hp and 197hp respectively.

The Plus specification includes features such as a heated steering wheel and outer rear seats, front parking sensors, a powered driver’s seat with memory settings, an advanced air-purification system and Connect suede textile/microtech upholstery. The fully electric EC40 and EX40 also have an energy-efficient heat pump for the climate control system that helps maximise driving range.

At the top of the range, the Ultra versions add a 360-degree surround-view parking camera system and active bending pixel LED headlights with adaptive shadow technology. A powered passenger seat and power-folding rear headrests are also provided, together with a tilt and slide panoramic sunroof (EX40 and XC40 models). The audio system is a 600W, 12-speaker Harman Kardon set-up with Dolby Pro Logic II surround sound.

Back by popular demand: the Volvo V60 and V90 estates

A rise in customer demand has prompted a welcome return for the V60 and V90 estate cars to Volvo’s UK range. The models were removed from the portfolio in the summer last year, in line with changes in customer preferences, but renewed interest in the bodystyle – a key element of Volvo Cars’ heritage – has brought them back into the line-up.

The mid-size V60 is available in Plus and Ultra specifications with either the T6 or T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrains, which combine a 145hp electric motor with a 253hp or 310hp petrol engine respectively, or the 197hp B4 mild-hybrid petrol powertrain. The larger V90 offers the same trim choices, exclusively with plug-in hybrid power – the T6 for the Plus version and the T8 for the Ultra.

On-the road prices are from £43,370 for the V60 and £62,280 for the V90. All V60 and V90 plug-in hybrid variants enjoy a competitive benefit-in-kind tax rating of 8% for business/company car users.

The new Black Editions and the V60 and V90 estates are on sale now, with first UK customer deliveries expected in Q3 2024. For more information and to use the online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.co.uk

On-the-road pricing

EC40

Single Motor Extended Range Plus Black Edition RWD – £55,055

Twin Motor Performance Plus Black Edition AWD – £59,555

Single Motor Extended Range Ultra Black Edition RWD – £58,605

Twin Motor Performance Ultra Black Edition AWD – £63,105

EX40

Single Motor Extended Range Plus Black Edition RWD – £55,055

Twin Motor Performance Plus Black Edition AWD – £59,555

Single Motor Extended Range Ultra Black Edition RWD – £58,605

Twin Motor Performance Ultra Black Edition AWD – £63,105

XC40

B3 Plus Black Edition FWD – £40,720

B4 Plus Black Edition FWD – £42,120

B3 Ultra Black Edition FWD – £45,470

B4 Ultra Black Edition FWD – £46,620

V60

B4 Plus FWD – £43,370

T6 Plug-in Hybrid Plus AWD – £50,935

B4 Ultra FWD – £48,070

T8 Plug-in Hybrid Ultra AWD – £57,635

V90

T6 Plug-in Hybrid Plus AWD – £62,280

T8 Plug-in Hybrid Ultra AWD – £70,780