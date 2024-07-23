VW Golf Mk1 Cabriolet leads new remastered Milltek Classic exhaust range

Premium performance exhaust specialist extends its range of OEM+ systems for modern classic heroes from the 1980s and 1990s, updated with modern technologies

Latest products for the Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet Mk1 enhance the aesthetics and soundtrack of the classic convertible, just in time for top-down motoring season

Updated Milltek Classic range also includes popular BMW M3 E30 and Peugeot 205 GTI models

Milltek is announcing updates to its range of enhanced ‘Milltek Classic’ exhaust systems this week, led by a new OEM+ design for Volkswagen’s first-generation Golf Cabriolet.

Arriving just in time for the season of roof-down motoring, the latest Milltek Classic offering is available in resonated or louder non-resonated specification, with each option promising to subtly enhance the standard engine note of the iconic eighties drop-top while remaining faithful to the original factory exhaust tip style.

The Milltek Classic range includes many popular designs from the company’s 40-year history, with each new product extensively updated and re-engineered using the latest technology and manufacturing processes. All Milltek Classic applications are designed as ‘OEM+’, and promise to enhance performance, quality, durability and sound, alongside improved material quality, silencer design, and acoustics.

All Milltek Classic systems benefit from the company’s renowned, extensive R&D process – each new development begins with the original ‘OEM’ exhaust system, with engineers identifying weaknesses and restrictions using a 3D scanning and testing process.

Other popular Milltek Classic systems include applications for the BMW M3 (E30) and Peugeot 205 GTI – a pair of iconic ‘80s classics which have vastly increased in value during the last decade. While both have been hugely popular vehicles with Milltek customers throughout the company’s history, Milltek says that customers are now moving away from larger, performance-focused exhausts in favour of a factory finish.

The latest Mk1 Golf Cabriolet development has also reflected the company’s ‘by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts’ philosophy, calling on Managing Director Steve Pound’s personal Helios Blue example as part of the design and testing work.

Steve Pound, Managing Director of Milltek, said: “Demand for the Milltek Classic range has been creeping up over the last two years, and the Mk1 Golf Cabriolet is one of the cars we’ve noticed becoming hot property with our customers. Our designs are tailor-made for those looking to upgrade the performance, sound and durability of their exhaust, benefitting from everything we’ve learned over the last forty years, while keeping a tailpipe design that doesn’t deviate too much from stock.”

For more information, customers are invited to contact their nearest Milltek Sport stockist, which can be found at www.millteksport.com, or call Milltek Sport on 01322 227 280.