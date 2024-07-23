Simon Bailes Peugeot makes double appointment as business expands

(L-R) Sheldon Cockburn and Louis Shepherd.

Simon Bailes Peugeot, which has dealerships in Northallerton, Stockton, and Guisborough, has appointed industry expert Sheldon Cockburn as its new Head of Operations, and Louis Shepherd as Sales Manager.

With a career spanning more than three decades in the automotive industry, Sheldon brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results – and returns to the business after gaining further experience at a different national group of manufacturers.

Most recently, Sheldon served as the Head of Business at Bentley & Ferrari Newcastle, where he oversaw all aspects of the dual franchise luxury and sportscar operation. Under his leadership, the business moved from the bottom to the top of the internal team engagement league in just 12 months, earning the prestigious Mulliner Retailer of the Year award from Bentley.

Prior to this, Sheldon was at Simon Bailes Peugeot in a similar capacity where he was responsible for four businesses, including three Peugeot retail locations and a large body shop operation. He will continue to oversee the four businesses with an increased focus on building partnerships, brand reputation, networking, business growth, and increasing customer satisfaction.

His extensive experience also includes tenures at Lookers Volkswagen, Benfield Honda, and Mercedes Benz of Teesside, among others. His achievements include driving year-on-year financial improvements, enhancing customer satisfaction scores, and delivering the highest volume and profitability for used car sales within his divisions.

In his spare time, Sheldon enjoys endurance challenges, having competed in triathlons for Team GB, Ironman challenges, and 110-mile Ultra Marathons.

Louis Shepherd joins Simon Bailes Peugeot’s Northallerton dealership as Sales Manager having worked at Vauxhall & MG Darlington, where he excelled as the New & Used Business Manager. He led a large team of sales executives, represented multiple brands, and consistently achieved and exceeded sales targets.

Prior to this, Louis held several key roles, including leading a team of sales executives at Evans Halshaw Citroen Darlington and managing sales at Donald’s Volvo, Ipswich. Recently becoming a father, Louis enjoys playing football and golf in his leisure time.

Sheldon said: “I am excited to return to Simon Bailes Peugeot and look forward to working with the talented team here and leverage our collective strengths to drive growth and excellence in all facets of our operations.”

Louis said: “Joining Simon Bailes Peugeot is an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to working with the Northallerton team to build on their success and push our sales achievements and customer satisfaction to new heights.”

Simon Bailes, Managing Director at Simon Bailes Peugeot, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sheldon back on board. His vast experience and strategic acumen are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly lead our commercial operations to new heights. His leadership will be a catalyst for our continued success and enhanced customer service.”

“We’re equally thrilled to welcome Louis to our team. His proven track record in sales management and leadership will be a tremendous boon to our Northallerton dealership. We anticipate great accomplishments under his guidance and are excited about the future growth he will help us achieve.”