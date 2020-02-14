DOG owners are being invited to ‘paws’ for a cause and walk their way to raising thousands of pounds for a North East hospice.

Registration is open now for St Teresa’s Hospice’s annual Bark in the Park fundraiser which sees hundreds of dogs and their owners descend on Darlington’s South Park.

Supported by Jollyes the pet superstore, this year’s event takes place on Sunday, April 19 at 10.30am.

John Paul Stabler, communications and marketing manager of St Teresa’s Hospice, said: “This hugely popular, record-breaking event is growing every year with literally thousands of people and their pets taking part. The dogs all get on amazingly well and it’s a great atmosphere with stalls, attractions and a dog agility display, so everyone is welcome to come along and support us.

“Every dog that takes part gets a treat and a rosette, but those who sign up before the event are guaranteed a special goody bag. Therefore, we encourage people to pre-register, but we also welcome people on the day.”

The event is an important fundraiser for St Teresa’s Hospice, which needs to generate £3m every year to continue its in-patient, day hospice and community services for residents of Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire. Last year’s event raised £10,481.57.

Bark in the Park costs £6 per dog if pre-registered by April 15, or £8 on the day. Participants are also asked to raise at least £15 in sponsorship.

Rachel McGargle, supervisor at Jollyes the pet superstore, off North Road, in Darlington, said: “We like to support the hospice as much as we can and we love being there on the day because it’s such a good day out.

“We’ll have a stall with all sorts of dog and pet treats and products, and we provide the goody bags for all the pre-registered dogs taking part.”

The accessible walk is just one lap of South Park. For more details and to register, visit www.darlingtonhospice.org.uk/bark-in-the-park/.