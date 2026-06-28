GATESHEAD’S LGTBQ+ COMMUNITY SEES GROWTH IN HATE CRIMES, REPORT REVEALS

Prejudice, hate and discrimination has soared for Gateshead’s LGBTQ+ community, with many victims not reporting crimes against them.

This is one of the findings of a new report out today (Thurs 25 June) which showcases the on-going challenges faced by the community and how those living or working in the town believe the situation is escalating.

The report – LGBTQ+ Hate Crime in Gateshead: A Community Response – has been released against the backdrop of the current political climate, where many councils have not only refused to support Pride but in some areas are also demanding the removal of LGBTQ+ books from libraries.

The project was funded by Gateshead Council’s VCSE Fund in partnership with Community Foundation North East and developed in response to charity OUT North East’s Regional LGBTQ+phobia Report.

The findings are a compilation of the responses received to a survey, along with discussions with a range of professionals, community leaders and advocacy organisations.

They reveal that LGBTQ+ hate and discrimination remained a significant issue across Gatehead, with more than 70 per cent of those who took part witnessing LGBTQ_phobia in the past 12 months.

More than 90 per cent of those surveyed believe the situation was worsening, while 28 per cent had experienced or witnessed an incident they consider to be hate crime.

Places where harassment and abuse occurred were widespread – from public transport to schools, workplaces and online.

“The findings reveal that LGBTQ+ hate and discrimination remain a significant issue across Gateshead,” said Peter Darrant of OUT North East.

“Participants also expressed concern that hostility towards LGBTQ+ people, particularly trans people, is becoming more visible and socially accepted.”

The survey also revealed that many people did not report incidents of hate crime, a combination of reasons ranging from a mistrust of the outcome to people who simply did not know the right route to take.

Crimes that were reported were in the main verbal abuse, followed by harassment, online abuse and incitement to hatred, with more than 15 per cent revealing they had also encountered physical violence.

“Despite these challenges, the report also highlights the resilience and strength of Gateshead’s LGBTQ+ communities,” said Peter.

“Consultations, podcasts and engagement events demonstrated strong levels of solidarity, allyship and commitment to change. Participants emphasised the importance of trusted community spaces and local organisations in creating safety and belonging, while recognising that continued effort is needed to prevent regression in attitudes and rights.”

The report also outlines a range of action points and suggestions for a co-ordinated response, with those who are in firing line allowed to shape local policy and service development.

First steps have already been taken, thanks to a partnership created by OUT North East with Northumbria Police and Connected Voice, which has led to the launch of a regular hate crime drop-in service at the ONE Centre in Gateshead.

“Information should be made more visible across community venues, schools, transport hubs, healthcare settings, and online platforms, so that people understand both what hate crime is, and where they can safely seek help,” said Peter.