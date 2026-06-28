SUMMER SAVINGS AT THREE MILE AND RUNHEAD…

TWO popular North East venues are boosting family finances by slashing their prices this summer.

From 25 June to 1 September 2026, the Government is cutting VAT on activities such as eating out and children’s soft play centres as part of its Great British Summer Savings scheme.

And Gosforth’s Three Mile and The Runhead, Ryton, are passing those savings directly on to families with price cuts on children’s meals.

Each is offering 15 per cent off the cost of children’s main courses and desserts, bringing the cost of a child’s pizza, for example, down from £6 to £5.10 at The Runhead.

At Three Mile’s Pizza Dough Co restaurant, the cost of a child’s pizza will drop from £7.50 to £6.38 with the discount on desserts at each venue only applying when bought with a main course.

Three Mile is also passing the discount on to those using its soft play centre, The Playhouse.

A multi-activity, jungle-themed soft play centre, it gives children the chance to

tackle a variety of safe and structured obstacles in inter-connected zones, always within sight of their parents or guardians.

And the Summer Savings discount will bring soft play admission down from £5 to £4.25.

Great British Summer Savings is a temporary scheme designed to help families enjoy a day out for less.

And Alice Middleton, Group Sales and Marketing Manager for Malhotra Group plc – which owns and operates both venues – said it welcomes the initiative.

“The cost of living has impacted everyone, but particularly those with young families,” she said.

“Through the Great British Summer Savings scheme we are seeing a reduction in VAT.

“And, by passing that saving directly on to our customers, we can help ensure they have a wonderful summer, whatever the weather.”

For more information visit https://www.therunhead.co.uk or https://threemile.co.uk