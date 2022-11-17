A MUCH LOVED musical which opens in Newcastle tomorrow (Nov 15) will be taking to the stage with Pride, as it supports the city’s largest free festival.

The multi-award winning Kinky Boots, opens for a short run at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House this week, bringing back to the region the smash hit show about a shoe factory which is saved from bankruptcy by a drag queen.

And anyone who attends will also be able to support next year’s Northern Pride festival, after show producer, Starlight Theatre Productions, has partnered with the organisation.

Throughout the run of the show, which was written by 80s pop icon, Cindy Lauper, attendees will be able to support Northern Pride, allowing the organisation to continue to carry out work throughout the year which culminates in the annual Pride weekend.

Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride, expressed his gratitude to the company.

“We are delighted to be supported by the team at Starlight Theatre Productions who are fundraising during their run of Kinky Boots,” he said.

“Funds raised will be used to support our on-going campaigns, outreach work and to help keep the Northern Pride festival free to attend.

“We hope as many people as possible will go to see this incredible show which has been wowing audiences for almost a decade but as well as having the feel-good factor it also has an important message about being true to yourself.

Tickets for the show are available at

https://www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/events/starlight-theatre-productions-presents-kinky-boots/

Further information about Northern Pride is available at www.northern-pride.com