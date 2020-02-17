COUPLES wanting to exchange their vows in the boughs can do just that, courtesy of the luxury treehouses at a County Durham hotel.

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa on the outskirts of Durham has just unveiled its multi-million pound creation – three stylish treehouses which are the epitome of opulent accommodation.

And along with being the perfect location for a get-away-from-it-all break, the new treehouses are also now licensed for intimate weddings.

The treehouses are perfect for anyone who just wants a small wedding party – or even just the couple themselves – of up to 30 guests who can enjoy the unique surroundings.

Packages include hire of the full treehouse, reception drinks on the terrace, luxury bowl food and mini desserts plus a selection of wines for the guests.

The wedding couple will also get overnight accommodation at the treehouse – complete with its own hot tub – use of the award-winning spa and a one hour treatment plus chocolate and champagne in their treehouse suite.

For anyone wanting a small ceremony but a larger evening celebration, there is the option of using one of Ramside’s many function rooms as an addition to the package, where the newly-weds can accommodate up to hundreds of guests.

The new treehouses each have three bedrooms but can sleep up to 12 by using sofa beds. They can be split into one and two bedroom suites, each of which has its own hot tub.

The three treehouses – named Peacock, Cuckoo and Woodpecker – each has their own distinct style, with a shuttle service which can ferry guests back and forth to enjoy the restaurants, golf and spa facilities at the hotel.

Wedding packages start from £1650 for midweek and £2150 for weekends. For further information visit www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk or call 0191 386 5282.