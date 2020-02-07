Newcastle headquartered shipping and marine insurer, North, has promoted three of its team as part of the company’s ambition to expand key areas of the business.

David Richards has been promoted to the role of director in protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance claims, while Jane Ward and Robin Hill have both been appointed to the roles of senior executive (underwriting operations).

David joined North in 2018 after leaving his role as partner at Ince & Co. Having worked for the legal firm for more than 12 years, he was most recently head of its Japan office and was listed in the Legal 500 as a specialist in commercial shipping and trade. His appointment to director will see David responsible for cargo claims and provide expertise on dealing with complex issues.

Both Jane and Robin have been with North since 1991 and have a wealth of experience in managing the operations of the 34-strong underwriting department. Their new roles will focus on the underwriting executive function, as well as taking care of the company’s core documentation that shipowners, operators and charterers rely on to trade with confidence. Jane and Robin will also play a pivotal role in the underwriting department’s development of North’s IT and business transformation projects.

Paul Jennings, North’s managing director, said: “We’re committed to developing our people, so it gives me great pleasure to see David, Jane and Robin progress in their careers and take on new responsibilities, enabling them to achieve their ambitions.

“David has a wealth of experience in cargo claims and will play a pivotal role in the growth of this side of the business in the months to come.

“Similarly, Jane and Robin have proved themselves to be fundamental to the continuing development of North’s underwriting operations.”