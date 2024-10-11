What is a Hurricane?

Hurricanes are massive storm systems that form over warm ocean waters and move toward land. They are one of nature’s most powerful and destructive forces, capable of causing widespread destruction in a matter of hours. These storms are characterized by strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges that can lead to flooding and other hazards.

At the center of a hurricane is the “eye,” a calm, clear area with low pressure. Surrounding the eye is the eyewall, where the most intense winds and rain are found. Hurricanes are classified based on their wind speeds, with Category 1 being the weakest and Category 5 being the strongest. These storms can span hundreds of miles across and produce winds exceeding 74 miles per hour.

Hurricanes form when warm, moist air rises from the surface of the ocean and cools, condenses, and forms clouds. As more warm air rises and cools, it creates a self-sustaining system of clouds and precipitation. If the conditions are right, the storm can intensify and develop into a hurricane. These storms can last for days or even weeks, traveling across the ocean and making landfall in coastal areas.