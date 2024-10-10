  • Thu. Oct 10th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Durham Enviroment Enviromental Environment North East North East News

Water quality boost from County Durham sewage treatment investment

ByNWater

Oct 10, 2024 #Northumbrian Water, #northumbrian water environment, #northumbrian water investment, #northumbrian water river, #northumbrian water sewage
Fishburn STW smaller

Upgrades to a County Durham sewage treatment works (STW) will help to protect watercourses in the area.

Northumbrian Water has invested £830,000 in the work at Bowburn, updating elements of the treatment process to ensure the water released back to the environment, via Bowburn Beck, meets the high standards necessary to protect the environment.

Bowburn Beck ultimately flows to the River Wear, south of Durham City.

Northumbrian Water has worked with partners Aquazone to carry out the upgrades.

Dean Thompson, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “We’ve carried out this work as part of our wider Water Industry National Environmental Programme, supporting environmental improvements in our region’s watercourses.

“The investment adds resilience to Bowburn STW and the services it provides, helping to protect water quality in Bowburn Beck and downstream.”

By NWater

Related Post

North East News
The Benefits of Sauna for Respiratory Health
Oct 10, 2024 Dave Stopher
Business Construction Energy Experts Jobs North East News Property
John N Dunn Group Hits Workforce Landmark With Recruitment Of 500th Apprentice
Oct 10, 2024 JulianFPR
North East News
The Most Important Student Health Issues That Teachers And Lecturers Need To Think About
Oct 10, 2024 Dave Stopher

You missed

North East News
Durham Enviroment Enviromental Environment North East North East News
Education Eduction Health
Health Life