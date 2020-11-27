If 2020 has taught us nothing else, it’s that life is unpredictable. We can try as hard as we want to prepare for the future and anticipate what we’ll be doing and needing and wanting, but there is always space for surprises. Sometimes life has us moving across the country to start a new job or follow that person we “just clicked with.” Sometimes we decide it’s finally time to return home because we want to settle down a little. Sometimes we are craving a new adventure and take off for a foreign country on a whim.

When you own a yacht or personal sea vessel, making big moves can be even more challenging as figuring out how to transport your sea vehicle can seem daunting. Yes, you could sail the thing across the ocean, but that would take a long time, and it would be dangerous, and there is so much preparation needed to begin thinking about such a move. Maybe that new job doesn’t leave time for this kind of side-adventure. Maybe your skills at sea are fledgling and only enough to let you enjoy the fresh air and crisp light.

So how do you get your boat where you want it without physically sailing it? How do you get your yacht out of a tricky location? The following will explore some of the options available to you if your boat needs to be moved and you can’t take the time to sail it yourself.

For Shorter Distances On Land And Smaller Vessels

It is possible to have hookups on a vehicle that allows for the transportation of a boat by car or truck. Typically, the setup involves a trailer designed specifically for holding boats that attach to the back of your road vehicle. The trailer is backed into the water and the boat is driven in. The boat is then firmly attached and the trailer is pulled back out by your road vehicle.

This method is effective for smaller boats and shorter distances traveled over land—moving to another town in your state or province or taking your boat to a new marina. It also works for short seasonal moves, like moving your boat into storage for winter (make sure to winterize). Of course, this isn’t going to work if you have a larger boat or need to transport it a great distance, particularly if that distance involves crossing large bodies of water.

For Bigger Ocean Crossings And Bigger Boats

If you need your boat moved to another continent, you’re going to need to organize a little bit. Some companies offer long-distance transportation of yachts and sea vessels and often these companies have standardized routes and regular shipments sent. This means that if you do a little research you should be able to find a company that offers a route that works for you.

Inquire about the cost and expected time for delivery before narrowing down your choices. Cross Chartering Yacht Transport also recommends asking about the ways you can better prepare your yacht or boat for transportation. You’ll want to secure anything that could come loose inside, like cupboards and doors, sort out insurance if you haven’t already, and you will have to remove anything from your boat that isn’t legally allowed to cross international waters. Depending on where you’re moving the boat, these requirements could include taking fuel out of your boat or having no water in the vessel.

Using the above information, you should be able to determine the right course of action for getting your boat where you need it to be. Of course, if you are feeling unsure you can reach out to a professional company and ask their advice.