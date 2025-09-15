What’s On in the North East This Week (Mon 15 – Sun 21 September 2025)

Whether you’re planning a big night out on Tyneside or a family escape under Northumberland’s dark skies, this week is stacked with choice. Below you’ll find quick picks by day, then deeper dives by theme (music, theatre, family, outdoors & heritage, food & drink, and sport). Every listing is verified with official sources so you can click through and book with confidence.

Mon 15 Sep

Little Artists (ages 1–5), Laing Art Gallery, Newcastle. Hands-on, themed creative play to start the week gently. Sessions run across September, including Mon 15 Sep . North East Museums

Tue 16 Sep

(Family) Quiet hour & trails, Great North Museum: Hancock, Newcastle. Check the museum’s free trails like Underground Adventures with Murray the Mole if you’re in town early in the week. Instagram

Wed 17 Sep

Self Esteem, The Glasshouse (Sage One), Gateshead. One of the UK’s most exciting artists plays a mid-week headline. Limited tickets from £35.30. Glasshouse Music Centre

Thu 18 Sep

Queen Heaven 360° (Planetarium), Life Science Centre, Newcastle. A 90-minute immersive Queen soundtrack in the dome, 6:30–8:00pm. Centre For Life

Self Esteem, O2 City Hall, Newcastle. Doors 7pm. Official tour date. Self Esteem+1

Fri 19 Sep

Lord of the Wings Food Battle (FREE), Wylam Brewery, Exhibition Park (from 3pm). Street-food wing showdown, DJs and six bars; continues Sat. Wylam Brewery

Miss Rory: Live, Laugh, LIVE!, The Glasshouse, Gateshead. A Tyneside institution brings razor-sharp comedy to Sage One. Glasshouse Music Centre

Sat 20 Sep

Lord of the Wings, Wylam Brewery (midday–late). Day two. Wylam Brewery

Northumbrian Pipes at Alnwick Castle (10:30am–3:30pm, intervals). Traditional pipers soundtrack your visit, free with admission; also Sun. alnwickcastle.com

Heritage Open Days (final weekend). Dozens of free entries and tours across Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, County Durham and Teesside (programme runs 12–21 Sep ). nationaltheatre.org.uk

Black Country, New Road, The Glasshouse, Gateshead (7:30pm). Art-rock heroes with support from The New Eves. Glasshouse Music Centre+1

Sun 21 Sep

Heritage Open Days – final day. Last chance for free tours and hidden-gem access. nationaltheatre.org.uk

Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United (KO moved to Sun 21 Sep, 2pm). Fixture switched from Saturday; Vitality Stadium. afcb.co.uk+1

Rave On: The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience, Darlington Hippodrome (7:30pm). Rock ’n’ roll time-machine for a Sunday night. Darlington Hippodrome

Kielder Observatory – The Secret Lives of Stars (8–11pm). Deep-dive stargazing to close the week. (Check status; often sells out.) kielderobservatory.org

