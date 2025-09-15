What’s On in the North East This Week (Mon 15 – Sun 21 September 2025)

Whether you’re planning a big night out on Tyneside or a family escape under Northumberland’s dark skies, this week is stacked with choice. Below you’ll find quick picks by day, then deeper dives by theme (music, theatre, family, outdoors & heritage, food & drink, and sport). Every listing is verified with official sources so you can click through and book with confidence.
Quick picks by day
Mon 15 Sep
-
Little Artists (ages 1–5), Laing Art Gallery, Newcastle. Hands-on, themed creative play to start the week gently. Sessions run across September, including Mon 15 Sep. North East Museums
Tue 16 Sep
-
(Family) Quiet hour & trails, Great North Museum: Hancock, Newcastle. Check the museum’s free trails like Underground Adventures with Murray the Mole if you’re in town early in the week. Instagram
Wed 17 Sep
-
Self Esteem, The Glasshouse (Sage One), Gateshead. One of the UK’s most exciting artists plays a mid-week headline. Limited tickets from £35.30. Glasshouse Music Centre
Thu 18 Sep
-
Self Esteem, O2 City Hall, Newcastle. Doors 7pm. Official tour date. Self Esteem+1
-
Queen Heaven 360° (Planetarium), Life Science Centre, Newcastle. A 90-minute immersive Queen soundtrack in the dome, 6:30–8:00pm. Centre For Life
Fri 19 Sep
-
Miss Rory: Live, Laugh, LIVE!, The Glasshouse, Gateshead. A Tyneside institution brings razor-sharp comedy to Sage One. Glasshouse Music Centre
-
Great North Night: Sensory Ancient Worlds, Great North Museum, Newcastle (6–8pm). After-hours museum night (check availability). Facebook
-
Queen Heaven 360° (Planetarium), Life Science Centre, Newcastle (6:30–8:00pm). Second night. Centre For Life
-
Lord of the Wings Food Battle (FREE), Wylam Brewery, Exhibition Park (from 3pm). Street-food wing showdown, DJs and six bars; continues Sat. Wylam Brewery
Sat 20 Sep
-
Black Country, New Road, The Glasshouse, Gateshead (7:30pm). Art-rock heroes with support from The New Eves. Glasshouse Music Centre+1
-
Kielder Observatory – Space Kids: Searching for Stars (4:30–6:30pm). Family stargazing adventure in Europe’s biggest Dark Sky Park. kielderobservatory.org
-
Heritage Open Days (final weekend). Dozens of free entries and tours across Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, County Durham and Teesside (programme runs 12–21 Sep). nationaltheatre.org.uk
-
Northumbrian Pipes at Alnwick Castle (10:30am–3:30pm, intervals). Traditional pipers soundtrack your visit, free with admission; also Sun. alnwickcastle.com
-
Hilarity Bites: The Hipp, Darlington Hippodrome (7:30pm). Big comedy line-up headed by Bridget Christie. Darlington Hippodrome
-
RallyMoto Dark Skies Rally, Kielder Forest (day & night stages Sat; continues Sun). Adventure-rally riding with a night stage. rallymoto.co.uk
-
Lord of the Wings, Wylam Brewery (midday–late). Day two. Wylam Brewery
Sun 21 Sep
-
Kielder Observatory – The Secret Lives of Stars (8–11pm). Deep-dive stargazing to close the week. (Check status; often sells out.) kielderobservatory.org
-
Rave On: The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience, Darlington Hippodrome (7:30pm). Rock ’n’ roll time-machine for a Sunday night. Darlington Hippodrome
-
Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United (KO moved to Sun 21 Sep, 2pm). Fixture switched from Saturday; Vitality Stadium. afcb.co.uk+1
-
Heritage Open Days – final day. Last chance for free tours and hidden-gem access. nationaltheatre.org.uk
Spotlight: Music & gigs
-
Self Esteem – Wed 17 Sep (The Glasshouse, Gateshead) and Thu 18 Sep (O2 City Hall, Newcastle)
Fresh from major festival and Proms appearances, Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s powerhouse show lands on both sides of the Tyne. Gateshead tickets from £35.30; Newcastle doors 7pm. Glasshouse Music Centre+2Self Esteem+2
-
Black Country, New Road – Sat 20 Sep (The Glasshouse, Sage One)
One of the UK’s most adventurous live bands returns; limited availability, 7:30pm start. Glasshouse Music Centre
-
Nadia Reid – Sat 20 Sep (The Glasshouse, Sage Two)
Stunning alt-folk singer-songwriter plays an intimate Gateshead date. Glasshouse Music Centre
-
Queen Heaven 360° – Thu 18 & Fri 19 Sep (Life Science Centre, Planetarium)
A 90-minute dome show pairing Queen’s anthems with immersive visuals. Doors 6pm, show 6:30–8:00pm. Centre For Life
Theatre & comedy
-
Miss Rory: Live, Laugh, LIVE! – Fri 19 Sep (The Glasshouse, Sage One)
Region-favourite raconteur brings a brand-new show; 16+ only. Glasshouse Music Centre
-
Hilarity Bites: The Hipp – Sat 20 Sep (Darlington Hippodrome)
A stacked stand-up bill featuring Bridget Christie, Harriet Kemsley, Ignacio Lopez and Brennan Reece. 7:30pm. Darlington Hippodrome
-
Rave On – Sun 21 Sep (Darlington Hippodrome)
A feel-good 50s/60s jukebox spectacular to round off the weekend. Darlington Hippodrome
Family days out
-
Kielder Observatory – Space Kids: Searching for Stars – Sat 20 Sep (4:30–6:30pm)
Kid-friendly stargazing, telescopes and constellations at a world-class dark-sky site. Pre-book essential. kielderobservatory.org
-
Great North Museum: Hancock (Newcastle)
Free, family-friendly trails like Underground Adventures with Murray the Mole run through autumn—ideal if you’re pairing a museum visit with town plans. Instagram
-
Little Artists – Laing Art Gallery (Newcastle)
Interactive art sessions for ages 1–5 run on multiple dates in September (including Mon 15 Sep and Fri 19 Sep this week). North East Museums
Outdoors & heritage
-
Heritage Open Days – 12–21 Sep (region-wide)
England’s biggest festival of history and culture opens doors to hundreds of usually-closed sites. Use the national search to find free tours across Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, County Durham and Teesside this final week. nationaltheatre.org.uk
-
Northumbrian Pipes at Alnwick Castle – Sat 20 & Sun 21 Sep
Hear the unique sound of the region’s pipes across the day (free with castle admission). alnwickcastle.com
-
BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art (Gateshead)
Current shows include Remember, Somewhere by Laura & Rachel Lancaster (to 12 Oct), plus an Andy Welland pop-up (to 28 Sep). Free entry. Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art+1
-
Laing Art Gallery (Newcastle)
With These Hands explores craft in art (runs to Sat 27 Sep). Admission charge applies for the exhibition; general entry free. North East Museums
Food & drink
-
Lord of the Wings – Wylam Brewery, Exhibition Park – Fri 19 & Sat 20 Sep
FREE entry street-food battle with 15+ wing specialists, DJs and six bars (Fri from 3pm; Sat from midday). Family-friendly; veggie/vegan options. Wylam Brewery+1
Sport & big days out
-
**Premier League – AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – Sun 21 Sep, 2:00pm (Vitality Stadium)
Fixture moved to Sunday; check travel if you’re heading south. afcb.co.uk+1
-
RallyMoto Dark Skies Rally – Kielder Forest – Sat 20 & Sun 21 Sep
Epic adventure rallying through remote forestry tracks, including a night stage on Saturday. Spectator logistics vary—check the organiser’s info before travel. rallymoto.co.uk
Planning tips (save this bit!)
-
Book early for headline gigs and observatory sessions; both regularly sell out. Glasshouse Music Centre+1
-
Build a Quayside day: pair afternoon galleries (Laing, BALTIC) with an evening gig at The Glasshouse. Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art+1
-
Check access & age guidance (e.g., Miss Rory is 16+; Queen Heaven is recommended 13+). Glasshouse Music Centre+1
-
Use the Metro/rail for city hops (Newcastle–Gateshead–Sunderland–Co. Durham) and plan extra time if you’re driving to Kielder after dark. (Visitor boards strongly recommend pre-booking and wrap-up layers for stargazing.) kielderobservatory.org+1
Frequently asked questions
Is Heritage Open Days really free?
Yes—events are free to attend, though some require pre-booking. Check each listing for details and accessibility notes. nationaltheatre.org.uk
Can families do Kielder Observatory?
Yes—look for Space Kids sessions (ages ~6–12) or family-friendly stargazing. All attendees (including children) need tickets. kielderobservatory.org
What if Self Esteem sells out?
Try both venues (Gateshead on Wed; Newcastle on Thu) and official ticket agents listed by the promoters. Glasshouse Music Centre+1
Map your week at a glance
-
Mon–Fri (daytime): Galleries (Laing/BALTIC), museum trails (Great North Museum). Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art+2Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art+2
-
Thu–Fri (evenings): Queen Heaven 360° at Life Science Centre; Miss Rory on Fri. Centre For Life+1
-
Sat: Alnwick Castle pipers by day; Black Country, New Road by night; Kielder family stargazing late afternoon; street-food at Wylam anytime. Wylam Brewery+3alnwickcastle.com+3Glasshouse Music Centre+3
-
Sun: Heritage Open Days finale; Darlington Rave On; Newcastle away at Bournemouth; late-night deep-sky session at Kielder. kielderobservatory.org+3nationaltheatre.org.uk+3Darlington Hippodrome+3