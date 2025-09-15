The Great Icelandic Swim: Ross Edgley makes history as first person to swim entire coastline of Iceland

Ross Edgley completes world-first swim around coastline of Iceland.

Challenge took 114 days to complete, swimming over 1,000 miles in total.

Support team were powered by BMW iX fleet, to transport critical equipment across rugged terrains.

Edgley supported real-time research during swim to aid future conservation efforts.

Achievement celebrated by Chris Hemsworth and Bear Grylls as a milestone in human endurance and adventure.

British endurance athlete and adventurer Ross Edgley has once again defied the limits of human performance, completing a record-breaking swim around the coastline of Iceland.

Starting on Saturday 17th May, Edgley has since covered over 1,000 miles (1610 km), finishing at Nauthólsvík Beach in Reykjavík on Monday 8th September.

In partnership with BMW, the 39-year-old swam through some of the most hostile waters on Earth, enduring freezing temperatures, unpredictable currents, and violent storms to become the first person to achieve this feat.

The challenge marks one of Edgley’s most audacious expeditions to date, having previously become the first person to swim around the mainland of Great Britain in 2018, and completing the world’s longest non-stop river swim in 2024, covering 510 km down Canada’s Yukon River.

“This has been the toughest and most ambitious challenge I have attempted yet,” said Edgley upon completing the swim. “Iceland provided an incredible opportunity to test my physical and mental limits – the country has provided some insane experiences I will never forget.”

Throughout the expedition, the fleet of BMW iX vehicles was used by the support team to navigate Iceland’s rugged terrain, transport critical equipment, and provide real-time logistical support along the constantly shifting coastline – playing a vital role in the overall success of the challenge.

With a 68ft SKIRR Adventures expedition yacht serving as his floating base, the on-board crew also endured hostile Icelandic conditions while ensuring Edgley was kept fed, hydrated and tended to his battle wounds, enabling him to complete swim after swim.

On board, Edgley and his team also partnered with local scientists and conservationists to raise awareness about marine ecosystems, the impact of climate change on the North Atlantic, and Iceland’s environment, collecting vital samples around Iceland’s coastline during the swim.

“We wanted to help scientists understand how these waters are changing” said Edgley. “To find out how widespread pollutants like micro-plastics are, and to conduct the first ever e-DNA study around the entire coast for the EU project, Bioprotect. Swimming day in and day out gave us a completely unique perspective on the ocean, and it was a privilege to support real-time research that could aid in future conservation efforts.”

Edgley previously admitted to being inspired to take on the challenge by world-renowned actor and fitness enthusiast Chris Hemsworth, who said: “Ross breaks the mould and redefines endurance sport and adventure. He’s what happens when tough and crazy collide. This wasn’t just a swim; it was an epic saga that now takes its rightful place in Icelandic folklore.”

As well as Hemsworth, TV adventurer Bear Grylls has also been impressed by the challenge, adding: “In achieving this, Ross has rewritten the limits of human potential… in terms of survival it’s hard to explain just how demanding and draining ice cold rough seas are on the body. It takes commitment and resilience to another level.”

The swim will be documented in a forthcoming documentary series with Channel 4, offering an unfiltered look at the psychological and physical demands of this epic adventure, along with stunning footage of Iceland’s dramatic and remote coastal landscapes.

To learn more about The Great Icelandic Swim and the BMW iX, please visit bmw.co.uk.