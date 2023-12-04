Where is good for a Christmas night out in the North East of England?

Christmas is a magical time of the year, and what better way to celebrate than by enjoying a fun night out with your friends and loved ones? The North East of England offers a wide range of fantastic venues and activities to make your Christmas night out truly memorable. Whether you’re looking for festive markets, spectacular light displays, or cozy pubs, the North East has it all. Read on to discover some great options for a Christmas night out in this beautiful region.

1. Newcastle Winter Wonderland: If you’re in the mood for some festive cheer, look no further than Newcastle’s Winter Wonderland. Located in the heart of the city, this enchanting event features an ice skating rink, a giant Christmas tree, and a variety of stalls selling delicious treats and unique handicrafts. You can also enjoy a thrilling ride on the Ferris wheel and admire panoramic views of the city illuminated with Christmas lights. Whether you’re going with friends or family, the Winter Wonderland is sure to bring joy and excitement to your Christmas night out.

2. Durham Christmas Market: For a traditional Christmas experience, head to the historic city of Durham and explore its enchanting Christmas market. Set against the stunning backdrop of Durham Cathedral and the Castle, the market offers a magical atmosphere with its rows of stalls selling festive goodies, including handmade crafts, mulled wine, and delicious seasonal delicacies. You can soak up the festive spirit as you wander through the market, browsing for unique gifts and enjoying live music performances. The Durham Christmas Market is the perfect place to get into the Christmas spirit and create lasting memories.

3. Cozy Pubs and Festive Dining: Nothing beats the warm and welcoming ambiance of a traditional British pub during the festive season. The North East boasts numerous cozy pubs and restaurants that go the extra mile to create a magical Christmas night out experience. From crackling log fires to beautifully decorated interiors, these establishments provide the perfect setting to enjoy a delicious Christmas feast with your loved ones. Many pubs also offer live music and entertainment during the Christmas period, making them an excellent choice for a fun-filled night out.

In conclusion, the North East of England offers a wide array of options for a memorable Christmas night out. Whether you prefer the festive atmosphere of Winter Wonderland in Newcastle, the charming Christmas market in Durham, or the cozy ambiance of a traditional pub, there is something for everyone in this beautiful region. So gather your friends and loved ones, put on your Christmas jumper, and head out to explore the magic of the North East during the most wonderful time of the year.