Where to go for a Evening Meal in Newcastle?

Newcastle is a vibrant city in the north east of England, known for its rich history, friendly locals, and bustling food scene. If you’re looking for a delicious evening meal in Newcastle, you’re in luck! From traditional British fare to international cuisine, there’s something for everyone in this bustling city. Here are some top spots to check out for a memorable dining experience in Newcastle.

1. The Broad Chare: If you’re in the mood for classic British pub fare with a modern twist, The Broad Chare is the perfect choice. This cozy gastro-pub offers a variety of dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, from hearty pies to fresh seafood. The warm and welcoming atmosphere makes it a great spot for a relaxed evening meal with friends or family.

2. House of Tides: For a more upscale dining experience, head to House of Tides, a Michelin-starred restaurant located in a historic building along the Quayside. Chef Kenny Atkinson showcases the best of North East produce in his innovative and beautifully presented dishes. From the exquisite tasting menu to the a la carte options, each dish at House of Tides is a work of art that will delight your taste buds.

3. Rasa Indian Restaurant: If you’re craving authentic Indian cuisine, look no further than Rasa Indian Restaurant. This award-winning eatery is known for its flavorful curries, tandoori dishes, and vegetarian options. The cozy, intimate setting and friendly service make it a great spot for a romantic evening meal or a casual dinner with friends. Be sure to try the chicken tikka masala or the lamb biryani for a taste of India in the heart of Newcastle.