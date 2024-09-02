Where to go for a Evening Meal in Northumberland?

Where to go for an Evening Meal in Northumberland?

Northumberland is home to some fantastic dining options, from cozy pubs serving up traditional British fare to fine dining establishments offering gourmet cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a special night out, there’s something for everyone in this beautiful county. Here are some top picks for where to go for an evening meal in Northumberland:

1. The Joiners Arms – Located in the picturesque village of Newton-by-the-Sea, The Joiners Arms is a popular choice for those looking for a traditional pub experience. The menu features classic dishes such as fish and chips, steak pie, and Sunday roasts, all made with locally sourced ingredients. The cozy atmosphere and friendly staff make this a great place to unwind after a day of exploring the Northumberland coast.

2. Bouchon Bistrot – For those looking for a more upscale dining experience, Bouchon Bistrot in Hexham is a must-visit. This French-inspired restaurant offers a seasonal menu of delectable dishes such as beef bourguignon, moules frites, and crème brûlée. The intimate setting and attentive service make it the perfect spot for a romantic dinner or special occasion.