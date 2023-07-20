Where to go for a great family meal in Teesside

In the northeastern part of England lies the vibrant and picturesque region of Teesside. Known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and warm, friendly people, Teesside has much to offer, including a plethora of wonderful dining options for families. Whether you’re a local or visiting the area, finding a great family meal is essential for creating lasting memories. In this article, we will explore some of the top places to go for a delicious and enjoyable family meal in Teesside.

First on the list is the renowned Olde Young Tea House in Middlesbrough. This delightful tearoom offers a unique and charming atmosphere that is perfect for families. Step inside and be transported back in time as you enjoy an array of delectable homemade cakes, freshly prepared sandwiches, and loose-leaf teas. The Olde Young Tea House prides itself on using locally-sourced ingredients, ensuring the highest quality and supporting the local community. Their friendly staff and cozy environment make it an ideal spot to enjoy a leisurely lunch or afternoon tea with your loved ones.

If you’re craving a taste of Italy, look no further than the Jam Jar in Hartlepool. This family-friendly Italian restaurant offers an extensive menu that caters to all tastes and dietary requirements. From mouthwatering wood-fired pizzas to authentic pasta dishes, the Jam Jar has something for everyone. Their vibrant and contemporary atmosphere makes it a favorite among families, and their dedicated children’s menu will keep the little ones satisfied. With friendly and attentive staff, you can expect a memorable dining experience that will transport you straight to the heart of Italy.

For a truly unique dining experience, head over to Saltburn Food Festival held annually in the charming coastal town of Saltburn-by-the-Sea. This exciting event brings together a wide range of local food vendors, offering a variety of delicious dishes from around the world. From traditional fish and chips to exotic street food, there is something to suit every palate. The festival also features live music, entertainment, and activities for children, ensuring a fun-filled day out for the whole family. Whether you’re a food lover or just looking for a great day out, the Saltburn Food Festival is not to be missed!

Teesside is brimming with fantastic options for a great family meal. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy tearoom, a taste of Italy, or an exciting food festival, there is something for everyone in this vibrant region. So, next time you’re looking for a memorable dining experience with your loved ones, consider one of these top picks in Teesside. Bon appétit!

