Where to take the kids on a rainy day in Teesside?

Living in Teesside, you have probably experienced your fair share of rainy days. While it may be tempting to stay indoors and let the kids entertain themselves with electronics, there are plenty of fun and educational activities you can do as a family. Whether you prefer to stay warm and dry indoors or brave the elements, Teesside has a range of exciting options for you and your children on a rainy day.

If you’re looking for an indoor adventure, why not pay a visit to Teesside’s fascinating museums? The Dorman Museum, located in Middlesbrough, offers a range of interactive exhibits that will keep your little ones entertained for hours. From natural history to local history, there is something to captivate visitors of all ages. The museum also hosts various workshops and events suitable for children, so be sure to check their website for details.

Another fantastic option for a rainy day is the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum in Marton, Middlesbrough. This museum provides a unique insight into the famous explorer’s life and voyages. With hands-on activities, fascinating displays, and knowledgeable staff, the museum offers an engaging experience for children. It also boasts beautiful parkland, allowing you to explore the great outdoors between showers.

If your kids have bundles of energy to expend, why not take them to an indoor play area? Teesside has a variety of options to choose from, including Funshack in Stockton-on-Tees and Let’s Play in Redcar. These play areas feature slides, ball pits, and climbing frames, ensuring your children can burn off some steam while you sit back and relax with a cup of coffee. Most indoor play areas also offer separate areas for younger children, so there’s something for everyone.

If you’re feeling brave and the rain isn’t too heavy, why not venture outside for some outdoor fun? Teesside offers a wealth of nature reserves and parks that are perfect for a rainy day adventure. Newham Grange Farm in Coulby Newham is a popular choice among families. With its collection of farm animals, indoor soft play area, and outdoor adventure playground, both education and entertainment are guaranteed.

For a more immersive experience with nature, Teesmouth National Nature Reserve is a fantastic option. Located at the estuary of the River Tees, this reserve offers stunning coastal scenery and a wealth of wildlife to observe. Pick a rainy day to visit, and you’ll have the reserve all to yourselves. Don’t forget to bring your wellies and waterproof jackets!

If your children are fascinated by aquatic creatures, a visit to the Tees Barrage International White Water Centre is a must. This exciting facility offers a range of water activities suitable for all ages. Your little ones can try their hand at kayaking, whitewater rafting, or even stand-up paddleboarding. The centre is well-equipped with changing rooms, so you can dry off and warm up afterwards.

On a rainy day, it’s easy to succumb to boredom and let your kids resort to screen time. However, with plenty of options available in Teesside, you can turn a rainy day into a memorable adventure for the whole family. Whether you choose to explore museums, indoor play areas, or brave the outdoors, there is something to cater to every taste and interest. So, next time it rains, don’t let it dampen your spirits. Get out there and make the most of all that Teesside has to offer!