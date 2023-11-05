Where to take the kids on a rainy day in Hartlepool?

Are you stuck with the kids on a rainy day in Hartlepool? Don’t worry, there are plenty of fun indoor activities that will keep the little ones entertained and make the most of your day. From interactive museums to exciting play centers, Hartlepool has it all! Here are some fantastic options to consider when the weather is less than ideal:

If you’re looking to combine education and entertainment, the Hartlepool Maritime Experience is a must-visit. Situated in a sprawling historic quayside, this award-winning museum offers an immersive journey through time. The centerpiece of the museum is HMS Trincomalee, the oldest British warship still afloat. Step onboard and let the kids explore the fascinating decks and historic displays. With interactive exhibits, sailors’ quizzes, and even a children’s play area, the Hartlepool Maritime Experience brings history to life in a captivating way.

For those seeking an adventurous and active experience, why not head to Air Trail? Located in the Tees Valley, just a short drive from Hartlepool, Air Trail is Europe’s biggest adventure high ropes course. Standing at an impressive 18 meters tall, this thrilling attraction has something for all ages. While the little ones can enjoy a smaller, tamer version, older children and adults can challenge themselves on the adrenaline-pumping, high-level ropes course. Rain or shine, the excitement and adrenaline rush will certainly keep the whole family entertained!

No rainy day would be complete without a visit to the Bugs and Birds Adventure Park. Designed specifically for children aged 0-12, this indoor soft play center guarantees hours of entertainment. With a vast range of activities, including slides, ball pits, climbing frames, and even a dedicated toddler area, there’s something to suit all ages. The park also features a mini-golf course and a sensory room, providing additional options for exploration and fun. Safety is paramount at Bugs and Birds, with dedicated staff ensuring all equipment is clean and regularly sanitized, giving parents peace of mind.

When the weather takes a turn for the worse, Hartlepool offers a range of exciting indoor activities for children and families to enjoy. Whether it’s learning about maritime history at the Hartlepool Maritime Experience, challenging yourself at Air Trail, or having a blast at the Bugs and Birds Adventure Park, there’s something for everyone. So, next time it’s raining cats and dogs, embrace the opportunity to try something new and make memories that will last a lifetime!