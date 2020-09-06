Being your own boss comes with numerous perks but also has some downsides to even the scales. Those who have never tried themselves at this endeavor might never realize how different can it be not having a 9 to 5 with its freedoms and restraints. For example, there’s a lot more risk involved with entrepreneurship. When you’re working at a company for a fixed salary, you know you’re getting that paycheck at the end of the month or the week. Working for yourself, however, means you can often struggle and not always be certain whether that money will come. On the other hand, instead of having settled for a specific sum, you can earn much more and the possibilities are virtually limitless. You can grow an empire and make so much that someone who is trading hours for money never will.

An income is not always the main reason for people going their own way. Many want the freedom that comes with creating a business. Being your own boss means you’ll never have someone above you telling you what to do. Sure, there will be demanding clients but, in the end, you always get to say no and that is not something you can put a price on. Then, there’s the freedom of working at your own pace. There’s a good reason why it’s called having a 9 to 5 job. The work hours might not always be the same but, as an employee, you’re always expected to be there at the same time. Business owners can choose when they will work. Many times, if you want to be successful and make a sustainable income, you’ll find yourself working much longer than your peers who even get to play great mobile games and still earn a fixed amount of money. But, the ability to do it whenever and wherever is what makes this great.

That’s when we come to the main topic of this discussion. Considering the technological advances and the opportunities that came with fast and affordable internet, you can nowadays do a lot of work from wherever you want. You can even end up being rather wealthy by using nothing but a laptop. That, in turn, presents a whole different world of opportunities but also downsides you might’ve never even considered. For starters, if you’re a social person, you might have a hard time becoming a solo entrepreneur. Going to an office every day, regardless of what your job is, means you get to hang around with coworkers. Naturally, plenty take that thing for granted but, if you choose to start something yourself, you need to realize you could be stuck for some time as you try and figure a lot of things out alone. You’ll have nothing but your business and interactive games for entertainment.

However, there are multiple solutions to solve or, at least, remedy this problem to a certain degree. If you’re an introverted person who has a select number of friends they like hanging around with and doesn’t much care about coworkers, then you’re in luck. You’ll have no problem working alone from the comfort of your room for as long as it takes. If you want to spice things up a bit and maybe socialize, you can hit up a nearby bar or a cafe. Everything has WiFi and you can enjoy fresh coffee or grab a bite. In the end, you can rent a working space or a table at dedicated companies and make friends with like minded people doing entrepreneurial jobs themselves.