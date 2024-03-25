Who is David Potts?

David Potts is a prominent businessman and retail executive who has made significant contributions to the retail industry in the United Kingdom. He is currently the CEO of J Sainsbury plc, one of the largest supermarket chains in the country. Potts has a long and successful career in the retail sector, having held various executive positions in several well-known companies over the years.

Before joining J Sainsbury plc, David Potts served as the CEO of Morrisons, another major supermarket chain in the UK. During his tenure at Morrisons, he implemented several strategic initiatives that helped improve the company’s performance and increase its market share. Potts is known for his strong leadership skills and strategic vision, which have helped him achieve success in the highly competitive retail industry.

David Potts began his career in the retail sector at Tesco, where he held various management positions before eventually becoming the Retail Director for Northern Ireland. He then moved on to become the Chief Operating Officer at Tesco Ireland, where he was responsible for overseeing the company’s operations in the region. Potts’s experience and expertise in the retail industry have made him a respected figure in the business community.