Good Entertainment on Good Friday

As Easter approaches, the anticipation builds for the annual Good Friday fish and chips takeaway event at The Harbour View in Seaton Sluice. This popular tradition, now in its sixth year, promises not only delicious food but also entertainment and camaraderie for all who join the queue.

Year after year, loyal customers eagerly line up for their Good Friday fish and chips, patiently waiting even as queues stretch for over an hour. To enhance the waiting experience, Harbour View’s manager, Waseem Mir, goes above and beyond, arranging various entertainers ranging from magicians to musicians.

This year, County Durham acoustic covers artist Stephen Wilson will serenade the queues from noon to 3pm, taking song requests from his extensive setlist available on the insangel.co.uk website.

In addition to the entertainment line-up, Waseem has planned a special t-shirt giveaway throughout the day to surprise and delight random individuals in the queue.

“It’s our busiest day of the year, and my staff are fully prepared to manage the queues as efficiently as possible,” said Mr. Mir. “We’ve increased our stock of prime Icelandic Cod and potatoes threefold to meet the demand. Each deep fryer will be dedicated to takeaway orders, resulting in the closure of the restaurant for the weekend.”

Acknowledging the wide-reaching appeal of Harbour View’s fish and chips, Mr. Mir urges visitors to park considerately, ensuring smooth access for all patrons.

With extended opening hours throughout the Easter weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm (restaurant closed), and Saturday from 11:30 am to 9:00 pm (takeaway only), Harbour View guarantees an abundance of fish and chips and entertainment for everyone.