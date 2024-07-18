Who Should and Could Be the Next England Manager?

As the tenure of Gareth Southgate as England manager approaches a potential turning point, discussions about his successor are heating up. The Football Association (FA) will need to weigh numerous factors when deciding who should and could be the next person to lead the Three Lions. Here’s a closer look at the potential candidates.

Who Should Be the Next England Manager?

Graham Potter

Graham Potter has emerged as one of the most innovative managers in English football. Known for his progressive tactics and emphasis on possession-based football, Potter has earned praise for his work at Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea. His ability to develop young players and implement a modern football philosophy makes him a suitable candidate to lead England. Potter’s approach aligns with the FA’s long-term vision of fostering youth and playing an attractive brand of football, which could be crucial for the national team’s future success.

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe, currently at the helm of Newcastle United, is another strong contender. Howe has a reputation for building competitive teams with solid defensive foundations and attacking flair. His success in the Premier League, combined with his meticulous preparation and man-management skills, make him a viable option. Howe’s ability to maximize the potential of his squad and his familiarity with the pressures of top-flight English football could be invaluable assets for the national team.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard’s legendary status in English football cannot be overstated. With managerial experience at Rangers, where he won the Scottish Premiership, Gerrard has demonstrated his leadership qualities and tactical acumen. His passion for the game and deep understanding of the demands of international football could inspire and galvanize the England squad. Gerrard’s connection with the current generation of players, many of whom look up to him, could foster a strong team spirit and commitment.

Who Could Be the Next England Manager?

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate could still be a contender for his own succession, depending on his performance and decision post-Euro 2024. Southgate has built a cohesive team with a strong sense of identity and has brought the squad to significant international stages, including the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final. His deep understanding of the players and the system he has put in place could justify a continued tenure if the team shows progress in upcoming tournaments.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino, despite being Argentine, has extensive experience in English football, notably with Tottenham Hotspur. Known for developing young talent and playing an attractive, high-pressing style of football, Pochettino could bring a fresh perspective to the England setup. His familiarity with the Premier League and ability to handle high-pressure environments make him a desirable candidate, should he be available and interested in the role.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard, another English football icon, has had managerial stints with Derby County, Chelsea, and Everton. While his managerial career has seen mixed results, Lampard’s potential and his strong connection with the national team ethos keep him in consideration. Lampard’s experience as a player at the highest level and his understanding of modern football dynamics could bring valuable insights to the England squad.

Brendan Rodgers

Currently managing Celtic, Brendan Rodgers has a wealth of Premier League experience and a proven track record of developing successful teams. His tactical acumen, leadership, and ability to nurture young talent could make him a strong candidate for the England job. Rodgers’ experience in both the English and Scottish leagues provides him with a diverse perspective that could benefit the national team.

Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper, the current Nottingham Forest manager and former England U17 manager, has a background in working with young English talents. Cooper’s experience in youth development and his success in nurturing future stars make him a compelling choice. His familiarity with the FA’s structure and his previous achievements with England’s youth teams could bring a fresh and effective approach to the senior squad.

Conclusion

The decision on who should and could be the next England manager involves a blend of immediate needs and long-term strategic vision. Candidates like Graham Potter and Eddie Howe offer innovative and solid football philosophies, while legends like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard bring leadership and passion. The FA will need to carefully consider these options to ensure the continued growth and success of the England national team.