Who Should Manage Newcastle United If Eddie Howe Becomes the Next England Manager?

As speculation mounts around Eddie Howe potentially stepping up to become the next England manager, Newcastle United finds itself in a position where it must identify a suitable successor to continue the remarkable progress under Howe’s leadership. Newcastle, under new ownership and with significant investments, has ambitions not only to challenge for domestic honors but also to make a mark in European competitions. Here are a few candidates who could take the helm at St James’ Park.

Unai Emery

Currently managing Aston Villa, Unai Emery is a seasoned tactician with a proven track record in European competitions. Emery’s experience in the Premier League and his success in the UEFA Europa League make him a strong contender. Known for his meticulous preparation and tactical flexibility, Emery could bring a wealth of experience to Newcastle, helping them navigate the complexities of both domestic and continental competitions.

Graham Potter

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is another promising candidate. Potter is renowned for his progressive, possession-based style of play and his ability to maximize the potential of his squad. His tenure at Brighton demonstrated his capability to deliver impressive results with limited resources, a quality that could be invaluable for a Newcastle side aiming to solidify its place among the Premier League elite.

Roberto De Zerbi

Currently at Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi has caught the eye with his innovative tactics and ability to adapt his strategy to the strengths of his players. His experience in Serie A and his success in nurturing young talents align well with Newcastle’s long-term vision. De Zerbi’s approach could provide a refreshing new direction for the Magpies, emphasizing dynamic and attractive football.

Mauricio Pochettino

If available, Mauricio Pochettino would be an exceptional choice for Newcastle. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has extensive experience in the Premier League and is known for his high-pressing, attacking style of play. Pochettino’s ability to develop young players and his track record in competing at the highest levels could make him a perfect fit for Newcastle’s ambitions.

Julian Nagelsmann

One of the most highly regarded young coaches in Europe, Julian Nagelsmann, previously managed RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. His innovative tactics and adaptability make him an exciting prospect for Newcastle. Nagelsmann’s emphasis on a high-energy, attacking style of play could resonate well with Newcastle’s passionate fanbase and ambitious owners.

Luciano Spalletti

Recently available after leaving Napoli, Luciano Spalletti brings extensive experience from Serie A and a reputation for developing attacking, entertaining football. Spalletti’s tactical knowledge and ability to get the best out of his players could be invaluable as Newcastle aims to compete at the highest levels both domestically and in Europe.

Marcelo Bielsa

Known for his high-intensity pressing game and transformative impact on teams, Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure at Leeds United showcased his ability to elevate players and instill a distinct, attacking philosophy. Bielsa’s commitment to entertaining football and his proven track record could make him an ideal candidate for Newcastle, especially if the club seeks to maintain an aggressive, forward-thinking approach.

Brendan Rodgers

Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is another strong contender. Rodgers has experience in the Premier League and a reputation for playing attractive, possession-based football. His ability to develop young talent and his tactical acumen could align well with Newcastle’s objectives, helping to establish the club as a consistent top-four contender.

Conclusion

Newcastle United faces a pivotal decision if Eddie Howe moves on to manage the England national team. Each of these candidates brings a unique set of skills and experiences that could help Newcastle continue its upward trajectory. Whether it’s the tactical expertise of Unai Emery, the progressive approach of Graham Potter, or the high-energy philosophy of Julian Nagelsmann, the right appointment could ensure that Newcastle remains a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League and beyond.