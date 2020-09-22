ENTRIES have been ‘purring’ in for a North-East charity’s bid to find the region’s best pets.

Animal lovers have been sending pictures of their treasured companions to Butterwick Hospice Care for the inaugural ‘Butterwick Best in Show’ contest, in the hope that their pet will be crowned the winner in one of ten different categories.

Jo Wallis, fundraising manager for Butterwick Hospice, said: “The last few months have reminded us all how important it is to have someone to love close to home.

“Our pets can be our companions, protectors, or friends. We want to help celebrate how important these magnificent animals are to all of us.”

Pet-owners can submit pictures of their animals for the virtual competition in the following categories: Best Babies (less than one year old); Best Small Pet (includes fish, birds, and four-legged animals under 30cm tall); Best Large Pet (any animal over 120cm tall); and Most Unusual Pet (anything exotic, such as reptiles, invertebrates, and large mammals).

Other categories are Most Sassy (pets with attitude!); Best Rescue Pet; Nicest Smile; Best Bad Hair Day; Best Six Legs (pet and owner pictured together); and Best Lookalike (animals with an uncanny resemblance to celebrities, historical figures, or fictional characters).

Jo added: “We’ve already received lots of fantastic entries, and it’s been wonderful to see the love and appreciation that people in the North-East hold for their pets.

“On behalf of all of us at the hospice, I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who is taking part – human and animal – and to our brilliant sponsors: Trophy Pet Food, Vehicle Smart, Canine Design Stockton, Kill Line Pest Control, and The Grooming Room Acklam, who will all help judge our winners.

“There’s still time to enter, so if you think your pet could be a star, enter them into the Butterwick Best in Show today!”

Entries cost £5 per pet, per category, and money raised goes to support the work of Butterwick Hospice Care. Enter online at https://tinyurl.com/BWBestInShow before Friday, October 30. Winners will be announced in early November.